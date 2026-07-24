Jack Dorsey Says India Wants Bitchat Removed, Shares Govt Notice

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shared a notice attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs alleging India wants Bitchat to be removed.
The notice cites security concerns over the app’s decentralized peer-to-peer messaging facility.
This move comes amid reports of internet shutdown in the areas of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday said that the Indian government had ordered the removal of Bitchat from GitHub and shared images of what he said was a notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Bitchat is a Bluetooth mesh-based messaging app that allows users to communicate without mobile networks or internet connectivity.
The development comes amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi, where demonstrators have reportedly turned to Bluetooth-based messaging apps after internet services were suspended in parts of the capital.
Why Is Bitchat Under Fire?
The order attached by Dorsey stated that Bitchat was an area of concern for the Indian government because of its facility of Bluetooth mesh networks without relying on mobile networks, internet connectivity, or centralized servers. The notice said that the “technical architecture of the application significantly impedes lawful interception, attribution, and investigation by law enforcement agencies.”
It added that the platform may be used to evade lawful surveillance.
“Since communications occur directly between nearby devices through a decentralized mesh network, the platform can be misused to evade lawful surveillance, facilitate anonymous coordination, and circumvent lawful restrictions imposed by competent authorities during situations involving public disorder, riots, terrorism, organized crime, or internet shutdowns,” it said.
Citing the need to protect India’s sovereignty and integrity, the notice said that such decentralized communication platforms are capable of being exploited.
CJP Protest Angle
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation challenging the internet suspension around Jantar Mantar on Friday, ANI reported.
The plea comes amid ongoing student protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The PIL contends that the mobile internet suspension is arbitrary, disproportionate and violative of fundamental rights.