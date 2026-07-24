NTA Removes 47 Staff As Crackdown Over Paper Leak Intensifies

The National Testing Agency dismissed 47 employees and initiated legal action following the NEET paper leak controversy
The Cockroach Janta Party organised the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi to protest examination irregularities
Protesters are demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has resolved to dismiss 47 employees. The agency will also initiate legal and criminal action against some of these individuals, The Indian Express reported citing sources.
This major crackdown comes in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy earlier this year and the subsequent.
Protesters Demand Policy Reform
The administrative action follows a recent government crackdown against the 'Chalo Sansad' march. The march was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to protest the examination irregularities.
The CJP is firmly demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protesters are also urging the central government to revisit the National Education Policy (NEP). They further demanded comprehensive reforms in the functioning of the NTA.
Government Holds Urgent Talks
On Friday afternoon, state representatives engaged in discussions with CJP leaders.
During the discussions, CJP representatives issued a strict ultimatum to the administration. The spokespersons warned that they will escalate their protests if the government does not meet their demands within the next 24 hours.