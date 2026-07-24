NTA Removes 47 Staff As Crackdown Over Paper Leak Intensifies

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Outlook News Desk
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The National Testing Agency has dismissed 47 employees and is set to initiate legal and criminal proceedings against some officials as it faces continued scrutiny over the NEET paper leak controversy, even as protests demanding wider education reforms continue

CJP Dipke addresses media amid protest over paper leak at Jantar Mantar
NTA Removes 47 Staff As Crackdown Over Paper Leak Intensifies | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The National Testing Agency dismissed 47 employees and initiated legal action following the NEET paper leak controversy

  • The Cockroach Janta Party organised the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi to protest examination irregularities

  • Protesters are demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has resolved to dismiss 47 employees. The agency will also initiate legal and criminal action against some of these individuals, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

This major crackdown comes in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy earlier this year and the subsequent.

CJI Surya Kant - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Protesters Demand Policy Reform

The administrative action follows a recent government crackdown against the 'Chalo Sansad' march. The march was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to protest the examination irregularities.

The CJP is firmly demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protesters are also urging the central government to revisit the National Education Policy (NEP). They further demanded comprehensive reforms in the functioning of the NTA.

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Government Holds Urgent Talks

On Friday afternoon, state representatives engaged in discussions with CJP leaders.

During the discussions, CJP representatives issued a strict ultimatum to the administration. The spokespersons warned that they will escalate their protests if the government does not meet their demands within the next 24 hours.

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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. - Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - PTI
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Parliament in New Delhi - Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
PM Modi | File Photo - PMO

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