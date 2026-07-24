CJP Denies Differences With Sonam Wangchuk, Keeps Pressure On Government

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has denied any differences with Sonam Wangchuk after he ended his 26-day hunger strike
The organisation says its demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remain unchanged
CJP leaders insist the protest movement will continue despite Wangchuk accepting government assurances and ending his fast
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said there are no differences between activist Sonam Wangchuk and the organisation, after Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances while the group continued its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told The Indian Express that Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike did not mean the movement had changed its position. He said the organisation remained committed to its demands, including accountability over examination failures, compensation for affected families and the resignation of the education minister.
Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after receiving assurances from Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh that the issue of examination paper leaks would be raised in Parliament and that compensation would be provided to families of students who died by suicide after exam cancellations.
Wangchuk’s Role In CJP Protest
Wangchuk joined the CJP-led protest in June, demanding accountability over alleged examination failures and seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
His participation brought wider attention to the agitation, with the Ladakh-based educationist beginning an indefinite hunger strike that lasted 26 days.
The CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, continued to maintain its demand for the minister's resignation even after Wangchuk ended his fast.
Protest Continues After Hunger Strike Ends
During Wangchuk’s hunger strike, CJP organised solidarity actions and continued mobilising supporters around its demands.
The end of Wangchuk’s fast raised questions over whether his decision to accept government assurances created differences between him and the organisation. Das rejected that suggestion, saying Wangchuk’s contribution to the movement remained important.
Das also addressed comments made by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence, saying individuals could have their own views and that peaceful protests were protected under constitutional rights.
The clarification came as CJP prepared to continue its campaign, with the organisation maintaining that its core demands had not changed.