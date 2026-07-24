Why Opposition Wants To Discuss NEET Paper Leak In Parliament Through Adjournment Motion

The government’s Sansad website defines it as, “A motion for discussing ‘a specific and important matter that should have urgent consideration’. It can be moved by any member of the House and is in the nature of emergency motion of censure upon the Government. The object is to draw the attention of the government to a matter of urgent public importance so as to criticise the decision of government in an urgent matter in regard to which a motion or resolution with proper notice will be too late.”