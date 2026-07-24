'Where Is Tejashwi Yadav?': How Bihar LoP's Absence Became A Political Talking Point

Tejashwi Yadav’s absence from Bihar politics has become a major talking point.
BJP questioned why the Opposition leader skipped the Assembly’s Monsoon Session.
RJD says he is in Delhi caring for an ailing Lalu Prasad.
As Opposition leaders step up their support for youth protesters demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav’s absence has emerged as a political controversy in Bihar.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly did not attend the ongoing Monsoon Session, which concluded today. He has also largely remained silent as the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation expanded beyond Delhi and triggered demonstrations in several Bihar districts.
Conflicting accounts about his whereabouts have only intensified the speculation. While RJD leaders maintain that Tejashwi is in Delhi attending to his father, party president Lalu Prasad Yadav, other reports suggest that he has been travelling abroad.
Why Is Tejashwi Yadav’s Absence Being Questioned?
Tejashwi’s absence has drawn attention because it coincides with student protests that have become a central political issue for the Opposition.
Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav have joined or publicly supported the demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. However, Tejashwi has not been visibly involved in the agitation.
His only recent public intervention mentioned in the available information was a post on X on July 16, in which he appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.
The protests have also spread across Bihar. Police allegedly used lathis against protesters in Katihar, Darbhanga and Begusarai on Thursday, while tear gas and baton charges were reported during a demonstration in Patna a day earlier.
Despite the unrest unfolding in his state, Tejashwi has neither appeared at the protest sites nor attended the Assembly session where the issue was raised.
What Did Vijay Kumar Sinha Say?
Bihar Agriculture Minister and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha raised Tejashwi’s absence in the Assembly on Thursday and asked Speaker Prem Kumar to clarify where the Opposition leader was.
“Where has the Leader of the Opposition been for so long? Why hasn't he attended the monsoon session yet? Tomorrow is the last day of the session. The House wants to know why the Leader of the Opposition is there? Is he unwell? Is he away for family reasons? Please explain,” Sinha said.
Calling the matter serious, the BJP leader argued that an effective Opposition was necessary to hold the government accountable.
“This is a serious matter. The ruling party can establish good governance only if the opposition is vigilant. Here, the Leader of the Opposition is missing,” he said.
Sinha also asked the Speaker to “find out the whereabouts” of Tejashwi and “inform the House”.
The ruling party’s criticism caused unease within the RJD, which was pushed to explain why its senior leader had stayed away from the brief legislative session.
RJD Insist Tejashwi Yadav Is In Delhi
RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet claimed Tejashwi was in Delhi because Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health had deteriorated.
“Tejashwi is in Delhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav is unwell, and he is caring for him,” Sarvjeet said.
He also sought to turn the criticism back on the ruling coalition by referring to Nishant Kumar, the son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“Nishant is like my younger brother. On the first day, when he was feeling cold, I had him turn off the AC. This is our culture. But when Tejashwi attacks the government, the ruling party gets irritated,” Sarvjeet said.
Vijay Sinha responded that Nishant Kumar was a member of the Legislative Council and was present in the House. He continued to demand a clear explanation regarding Tejashwi’s location.
While some RJD leaders insist that Tejashwi is in Delhi with his father, others have reportedly said that he was in Europe and was expected to return to Delhi on Friday. There has been no confirmed account of his whereabouts in the information available.
How Has His Absence Affected The Opposition?
Tejashwi’s absence was particularly noticeable during the Bihar Assembly’s five-day Monsoon Session.
The Samrat Choudhary-led government reportedly faced little resistance during the brief sitting, despite concerns being raised about “empty state coffers”. The administration was able to move 12 Bills, including legislation concerning a private university, without significant pushback from the Opposition.
As Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav would ordinarily be expected to lead scrutiny of the government’s legislative agenda and coordinate the RJD’s response to major political developments.