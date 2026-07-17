Three-Year-Old Boy Rescued from Borewell in Bihar's Gaya Ji

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After a seven-hour operation a three-year-old boy was rescued from a borewell in Bihar's Gaya Ji district

Rescue, Borewell
Three-Year-Old Boy Rescued from Borewell in Bihar's Gaya Ji Photo: Representational Image

A three-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Gaya Ji district while playing with his friends and was rescued following a seven-hour operation, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Raghu Nagar village, and the victim has been identified as Piyush Kumar.

Additional District Magistrate of the Disaster Management Department, Kumar Pankaj, said, "SDRF and NDRF teams were called immediately after we received information about the incident. We are grateful that the teams rescued the child quickly." In a post on X, NDRF said, "The child was handed over to his parents following a medical check-up." Wazirganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Kumar said an FIR will be registered in the matter because prima facie it appears to be a case of negligence by local authorities.

"Action will be taken after proper investigation. Apart from departmental proceedings against the officials concerned, an FIR will also be registered. This is major negligence that cannot be tolerated," he said. 

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