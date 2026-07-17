Three-Year-Old Boy Rescued from Borewell in Bihar's Gaya Ji

Additional District Magistrate of the Disaster Management Department, Kumar Pankaj, said, "SDRF and NDRF teams were called immediately after we received information about the incident. We are grateful that the teams rescued the child quickly." In a post on X, NDRF said, "The child was handed over to his parents following a medical check-up." Wazirganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Kumar said an FIR will be registered in the matter because prima facie it appears to be a case of negligence by local authorities.