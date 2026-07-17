Three Trafficked Victims of Assam Rescued from West Bengal: Police

Three human trafficking victims, including a minor, were rescued from a prostitution network in West Bengal by a joint police team of both states, a police officer said here on Friday.
Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said that all three victims were females and one belonged to this district.
The other two, including the minor girl, were from neighbouring districts.
Purkayastha said that the trio was lured with the promise of jobs and taken to Siliguri in a neighbouring state, where they were forced into prostitution.
"The rescue operation was carried out with the help of West Bengal police by our team. The victims have been brought back safely," he said.
Police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest those involved in the trafficking racket.
"Efforts are also on to find out if more people are linked to the network. Further investigation is going on," the police officer added.