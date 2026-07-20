Bihar’s Saffron School Row Explained: JD(U) Questions The Colour Scheme, BJP Defends Move

On the controversy, Kumar told ANI on Monday, "Our party’s fundamental principle, rooted in the Preamble to the Constitution, is that the right to education must be accessible to people of all religions and communities. Simply changing the colour scheme does not guarantee that right. What truly matters is ensuring that children receive quality education. Furthermore, there are those ancestors who donated their land; if the names of such donors end up relegated to the bottom of a plaque, it certainly affects the honour of those ancestors. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that the sentiments of our forebears are not hurt in this process."