Four Palestinians, One Israeli Killed in Deadly West Bank Shooting Near Nablus

Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in a deadly incident near Nablus in the occupied West Bank
Israeli and Palestinian authorities issued conflicting accounts, with the IDF describing an armed attack and Palestinian officials accusing settlers and Israeli forces of attacking residents
The incident has prompted heightened Israeli security operations and is expected to further inflame tensions across the West Bank
Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in a shooting incident near the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, with Israeli and Palestinian authorities offering conflicting accounts of how the violence unfolded.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, four Palestinians were killed and four others injured during the incident near the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus. The ministry said some of the injured were in critical condition.
The Israeli military (IDF), meanwhile, said the violence began after Israeli civilians hiking near Havat Gilad were attacked. According to the IDF, a Palestinian suspect seized a weapon from local security personnel and opened fire at Israelis, prompting troops to respond. The military said it subsequently imposed movement restrictions around Tal and the Nablus area while security operations continued.
Conflicting Accounts
The WAFA news agency, citing Palestinian officials, said Israeli settlers, accompanied by Israeli forces, attacked residents near Tal, resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians and injuries to four others.
Israeli authorities disputed that account. The IDF said its forces intervened after an armed attack targeting Israeli civilians and responded to the threat while pursuing the suspect.
The differing versions of events could not be independently verified.
Israeli Casualty Confirmed
Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed that one Israeli was killed in the shooting. It said additional casualties were treated at the scene before being evacuated to nearby hospitals.
The Israeli military said troops remained deployed in the area as searches continued and security restrictions were enforced around neighbouring communities.
Political Response
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack in statements issued by his office, expressing condolences to the victim's family and pledging that Israeli security forces would continue operations against those responsible.
Netanyahu said Israel would act decisively to protect its citizens and maintain security in the West Bank.
On the Palestinian side, officials accused Israeli settlers and security forces of carrying out an attack on residents near Tal and called for international attention to the incident.
Renewed Tensions
The violence comes amid continuing tensions across the occupied West Bank, where confrontations involving Israeli security forces, settlers and Palestinians have intensified in recent months.
Earlier on Friday, another alleged attack by Israeli settlers east of Qalqilya, in which several Palestinians were shot and injured. Israeli authorities have not commented on that incident.
Friday's killings are likely to add to concerns over escalating violence in the West Bank, where competing narratives from Israeli and Palestinian authorities continue to underscore the deep divisions surrounding security incidents in the occupied territory.