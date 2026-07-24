Iran asked BRICS to take a clear stand against attacks on its territory, calling them violations of international law and the UN Charter
Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni urged the grouping to defend national sovereignty and oppose the use of force against civilian infrastructure
Iran also called for stronger BRICS cooperation on disaster management, critical infrastructure resilience and joint emergency response
Iran on Friday urged BRICS countries to adopt a "clear and decisive" position against what it described as aggression on its territory, saying attacks on civilian infrastructure, including power plants, schools and hospitals, violated international law and the UN Charter.
Addressing the BRICS Ministers of Interior Meeting in New Delhi, Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Eskandar Momeni said the attacks on Iran had caused widespread destruction of critical infrastructure and civilian areas, while calling on the grouping to defend national sovereignty and oppose the use of force.
"The aggression against territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the violation of the country's integrity, the widespread destruction of infrastructure, power plants, residential areas, schools, hospitals and other civilian sites, the killing of women, children and the elderly are a clear manifestation of disregard for all international documents, including the United Nations Charter", Momeni said.
He expressed hope that BRICS members would, "within the framework of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter," condemn such actions and take a firm stand against attacks on civilians and violations of state sovereignty.
"We are confident that the unified, clear and decisive voice of the BRICS organization in defending international law, respecting the national sovereignty of countries and opposing the use of force will have an important message for the international community and will help strengthen international peace, security and stability," he added.
Momeni's visit to New Delhi comes just days after his trip to Pakistan and against the backdrop of the escalating military confrontation involving Iran and the United States.
The regional security environment remains tense following US military strikes on Iranian targets and retaliatory Iranian attacks on American military facilities in the region.
The crisis has also heightened global concerns over maritime security as Iran continues to control the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas exports transit.
While the geopolitical tensions dominated part of his address, the Iranian minister also focused on strengthening BRICS cooperation on disaster risk reduction and infrastructure resilience.
He said climate change, natural disasters, disease outbreaks and the vulnerability of critical infrastructure had become transnational threats that no country could tackle alone, making multilateral cooperation more essential than ever.
He also invited member states to participate in specialised training programmes, exchanges of technical teams and joint disaster-response exercises.
Calling resilience a pillar of national security and sustainable development, Momeni said investment in disaster prevention was "less costly, more effective and more humane" than post-crisis reconstruction.
He urged BRICS to evolve into "not only an engine of economic growth, but also a global model in disaster prevention, protection of critical infrastructure and safeguarding human lives."