Aston Villa Lifeline Not Enough As Bayern Munich Win Hong Kong Friendly

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German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich concluded their Asian summer tour with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium. Die Roten dominated the opening half, and Tom Bischof's free-kick allowed Kim Min-jae to glance home a well-deserved 37th-minute header. Despite missing key players like Harry Kane, Vincent Kompany's youthful side doubled their lead in the 73rd minute when substitute Luis Diaz cut inside to fire a spectacular effort off the underside of the crossbar. The Villans missed John McGinn and winger Alejandro Garnacho. Unai Emery's Premier League team found a lifeline, however, in the 83rd minute when new £38m midfielder Joao Gomes swerved a superb low strike past Manuel Neuer. A late move nearly forced an equaliser, but Neuer produced a save to deny a towering Tammy Abraham header. Next up, Aston Villa face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, while the Bavarians return to Germany for a final warm-up match against RB Leipzig.

aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
FC Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer holds a trophy after defeating Aston Villa during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
FC Bayern's Luis Díaz, center, celebrates with his teammate Hiroki Ito after a goal during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
FC Bayern's Jonathan Tah in action during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
FC Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlović, center, takes a shot during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
FC Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saves a shot during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
Aston Villa's João Gomes, left, fights for the ball with FC Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
FC Bayern's Tom Bischof celebrates with his teammate Minjae Kim during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer- Aston Villas Victor Lindelöf,
Aston Villa's Victor Lindelöf, right, fights for the ball with FC Bayern's Tim Binder during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer-ston Villas Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, left, fights for the ball with FC Bayern's Konrad Laimer during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
FC Bayern's Luis Díaz in action during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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aston villa vs bayern munich Hong Kong Audi Football Summit Soccer
Team FC Bayern poses for photographs before a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

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