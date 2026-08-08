Aston Villa Lifeline Not Enough As Bayern Munich Win Hong Kong Friendly

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 August 2026 5:52 pm

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich concluded their Asian summer tour with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium. Die Roten dominated the opening half, and Tom Bischof's free-kick allowed Kim Min-jae to glance home a well-deserved 37th-minute header. Despite missing key players like Harry Kane, Vincent Kompany's youthful side doubled their lead in the 73rd minute when substitute Luis Diaz cut inside to fire a spectacular effort off the underside of the crossbar. The Villans missed John McGinn and winger Alejandro Garnacho. Unai Emery's Premier League team found a lifeline, however, in the 83rd minute when new £38m midfielder Joao Gomes swerved a superb low strike past Manuel Neuer. A late move nearly forced an equaliser, but Neuer produced a save to deny a towering Tammy Abraham header. Next up, Aston Villa face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, while the Bavarians return to Germany for a final warm-up match against RB Leipzig.