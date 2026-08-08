IAF Wing Commander Arrested by Delhi Police Under Official Secrets Act

Delhi Police arrested an IAF Wing Commander on May 31 under the Official Secrets Act for leaking classified national defence documents.
The Indian Air Force placed the officer under active surveillance before handing him over to law enforcement agencies.
Senior Delhi Police sources stated the arrest points to a larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military intelligence.
Delhi Police arrested an Indian Air Force Wing Commander on the night of May 31 for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information. The authorities detained the officer after the IAF intelligence wing shared specific details about his activities, The Indian Express reported. The authorities booked the accused under the Official Secrets Act. He currently remains in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.
"He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies," the IAF spokesperson stated.
"Initially, he was taken into police custody after his arrest. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail. He has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act for sharing classified information and confidential documents related to national defence," police sources said.
The Honey Trap
The officer became the target of a 'honey trap' operation managed by Pakistani intelligence personnel. Handlers approached him using a fake female persona on social media while he navigated a difficult phase in his personal life.
"He started chatting with her and began speaking to her over video calls. After gradually gaining his trust, she asked him to share photos, videos, and information on the movement and deployment of military units," sources said.
Following these interactions, the officer transmitted essential documents and data through digital channels. This compromised data included specifics regarding military unit deployments. Officials suspect this module operates systematically to exploit defence personnel.
Spyware and Espionage
The handlers escalated the breach by directing the officer to compromise a secondary device. He allegedly installed targeted malware on a colleague's mobile phone to secure remote access for the foreign operatives.
"After obtaining details from him, he was asked to install a particular app on his colleague’s phone, which is typically a form of targeted spyware or remote-access malware designed to steal device data, track locations, or intercept communications," sources said to The Indian Express.
The police described the incident as a coordinated external threat. "The operation was part of a larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military intelligence," sources said to The Indian Express.
Investigators are currently tracing the digital trail to map the communication network. Authorities are working to identify the overseas handlers while assessing if the leaked data has compromised national security or enabled hostile activities on Indian soil.