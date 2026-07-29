Who Will Replace Indian Air Force’s Ageing An-32 Fleet? Embraer, Lockheed Martin, Airbus in the Race

The Defence Ministry has technically evaluated proposals from Embraer, Lockheed Martin and Airbus for the IAF's 60-aircraft Medium Transport Aircraft programme worth around ₹1 lakh crore
The new fleet will replace the ageing An-32 aircraft and strengthen troop transport, logistics, humanitarian assistance and border operations
Embraer's C-390 Millennium, Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules and Airbus' A400M Atlas are competing with Make in India manufacturing and MRO proposals
Brazil’s Embraer, America’s Lockheed Martin and European giant Airbus have emerged as the three frontrunners in India’s biggest tactical transport aircraft acquisition in decades, with the Indian Air Force expected to issue a formal request for proposal (RFP) to global manufacturers in the coming weeks.
In March this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed defence acquisition council (DAC) approved a proposal to acquire 60 medium transport aircraft worth about ₹1 lakh crore. Last week, the defence ministry completed the technical evaluation of proposals submitted by the three manufacturers, weeks after the crash of an ageing Antonov An-32, which killed all five personnel on board.
The Russian-origin An-32 has formed the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s tactical airlift capability since the 1980s. Despite several rounds of upgrades, ageing airframes, rising maintenance requirements, and difficulty sourcing spares have made long-term sustainment increasingly difficult.
The IAF’s transport fleet currently sits at two extremes that include the heavy-lift C-17 Globemaster III at one end and the C-130J Super Hercules, which are optimized for special operations from short, semi-prepared runways, at the other.
The new fleet is expected to take over troop movement, logistics support, ammunition carriage, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and rapid equipment deployment to remote border locations. These missions have gained urgency as India prioritizes rapid force mobilization along its northern borders, sustained logistics in high-altitude regions and swift disaster response across the Indian Ocean region.
Embraer’s C-390 Millennium
Brazil’s Embraer is offering the C-390 Millennium, a twin-engine, jet-powered transport aircraft, partnered in India with Mahindra Defence Systems.
The company claims that its two International Aero Engines V2500 turbofans give the aircraft a cruise speed of around 870 kilometers per hour, which is considerably faster than a conventional turboprop transport. The aircraft has a maximum payload capacity of about 26 tonnes and a range extending past 3,000 nautical miles with a reduced load.
Embraer has also proposed setting up production and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India, alongside substantial industrial participation under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules
Partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Lockheed Martin is pitching the latest version of the C-130J Super Hercules. Powered by four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 turboprop engines, the aircraft cruises at roughly 630 kilometers per hour, carries a maximum payload of around 19-21 tonnes and can fly over 2,000 nautical miles with a standard load.
Since the IAF already operates a C-130J fleet with its special operations units, the aircraft carries a built-in advantage in training, logistics, and maintenance infrastructure. Lockheed Martin has also proposed expanding manufacturing and setting up a full production line in India, along with enhanced MRO facilities.
Airbus A400M Atlas
The four-engine, turboprop-powered A400M Atlas can carry a payload of around 37 tonnes and cruises at about 780 kilometers per hour at high altitude, with a range of roughly 3,300 kilometers at maximum payload.
Airbus positions the aircraft as a two-in-one platform capable of both strategic and tactical missions, including operating from unprepared airstrips under 1,000 meters long.
The Medium Transport Aircraft programme forms part of a wider modernization of the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet.
The IAF is already inducting the Airbus C-295, built on a production line in Gujarat under Make in India, to replace the ageing Avro fleet, while it continues to operate the C-17 alongside the C-130J, as the older Il-76 aircraft near the end of their service life.