Speaking at a press conference ahead of Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, targeted terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. According to PTI, the operation concluded in four days after an understanding to cease hostilities on May 10. He described the operation as a demonstration of tri-services coordination and said it aimed to achieve a clear objective and end the conflict swiftly, a lesson for the world to learn from.