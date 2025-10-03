IAF Chief Details Operation Sindoor, Roadmap 2047, And Indigenous Air Defence Plans

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh outlines India’s response to Pahalgam attack, tri-services coordination, and future defence roadmap.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh IAF Chief on roadmap 2047 Operation Sindoor latest news
Air Chief Marshal Singh also highlighted the IAF’s future development plans, including Roadmap 2047, intended to enhance combat capabilities. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and concluded in four days.

  • IAF is developing Roadmap 2047 to enhance combat capabilities.

  • Sudarshan Chakra air defence system work has begun to protect critical installations.

India’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Friday outlined the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor and provided an overview of the Indian Air Force’s future plans, including Roadmap 2047 and an indigenous air defence system.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, targeted terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. According to PTI, the operation concluded in four days after an understanding to cease hostilities on May 10. He described the operation as a demonstration of tri-services coordination and said it aimed to achieve a clear objective and end the conflict swiftly, a lesson for the world to learn from.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 against terror camps in Pakistan - X
India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

BY Outlook News Desk

On Pakistan’s losses, the Air Chief Marshal said India has evidence of one long-range strike by an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft and four to five fighter jets. PTI reported that targeted assets included radars, command and control centres, runways, and hangars.

Air Chief Marshal Singh also highlighted the IAF’s future development plans, including Roadmap 2047, intended to enhance combat capabilities. He confirmed that all three services have begun work on the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence system, a project announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to protect critical military and civilian installations and provide a decisive response to enemy threats.

Related Content
Related Content
EAM S Jaishankar speaks about Operation Sindoor in Parliament - Sansad TV
India Sent A Clear Message, No Modi-Trump Calls During Operation Sindoor: S. Jaishankar In Parliament

BY Outlook News Desk

When asked about procuring additional S-400 air defence missiles, the Air Chief Marshal did not give a direct reply but said the platform had demonstrated its effectiveness, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jurel And Jadeja Hit Fifties As IND Build Strong Position

  2. SA-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Begin Campaign Against SA-W In Guwahati

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  4. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps