India’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Friday outlined the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor and provided an overview of the Indian Air Force’s future plans, including Roadmap 2047 and an indigenous air defence system.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, targeted terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. According to PTI, the operation concluded in four days after an understanding to cease hostilities on May 10. He described the operation as a demonstration of tri-services coordination and said it aimed to achieve a clear objective and end the conflict swiftly, a lesson for the world to learn from.
On Pakistan’s losses, the Air Chief Marshal said India has evidence of one long-range strike by an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft and four to five fighter jets. PTI reported that targeted assets included radars, command and control centres, runways, and hangars.
Air Chief Marshal Singh also highlighted the IAF’s future development plans, including Roadmap 2047, intended to enhance combat capabilities. He confirmed that all three services have begun work on the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence system, a project announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to protect critical military and civilian installations and provide a decisive response to enemy threats.
When asked about procuring additional S-400 air defence missiles, the Air Chief Marshal did not give a direct reply but said the platform had demonstrated its effectiveness, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)