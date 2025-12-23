13 Convicted, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Lynching

The victims, 58-year-old Abdul Hannan Sheikh and his 32-year-old son Sajid Sheikh, were dragged out of their home by a mob of over 50 people, beaten mercilessly with sticks, rods, and sharp weapons, and set ablaze in front of terrified villagers. The attack occurred amid widespread unrest in Murshidabad district following the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, when rumours spread that the legislation would lead to the takeover of Muslim waqf properties.