13 Convicted, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Lynching

Bengal court delivers justice in 2024 Palpara double murder case; mob violence over Waqf Amendment Bill claims two lives, triggers statewide outrage

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • 13 accused sentenced to life imprisonment + ₹50,000 fine each for 2024 lynching of father-son in Murshidabad.

  • Mob attack occurred during violent protests against Waqf (Amendment) Bill; victims beaten and burnt alive over rumour-mongering.

  • Special court relies on CCTV, witness testimony and forensics; verdict hailed as strong message against communal violence.

A special court in Murshidabad, West Bengal, convicted 13 individuals and sentenced them to life imprisonment for the brutal lynching of a father and son during violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Palpara village on April 12, 2024. The court also imposed fines of ₹50,000 on each convict under various sections of the IPC.

The victims, 58-year-old Abdul Hannan Sheikh and his 32-year-old son Sajid Sheikh, were dragged out of their home by a mob of over 50 people, beaten mercilessly with sticks, rods, and sharp weapons, and set ablaze in front of terrified villagers. The attack occurred amid widespread unrest in Murshidabad district following the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, when rumours spread that the legislation would lead to the takeover of Muslim waqf properties.

Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage played a crucial role in the trial. The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Asit Samanta, presented statements from over 40 witnesses, forensic evidence, and mobile phone records that established the accused's direct involvement in the mob. The court rejected defence claims of mistaken identity and political vendetta, observing that the crime was “premeditated, barbaric and intended to terrorise the community.”

The incident had sparked statewide condemnation, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordering a CBI probe (later handed to state police SIT) and promising swift justice. It also led to imposition of Section 144 in parts of Murshidabad and deployment of central forces. The lynching became a flashpoint in Bengal's communal discourse, with BJP accusing the TMC government of failing to protect minorities, while TMC blamed “vested interests” for inflaming tensions over the Waqf Bill.

All 13 convicts, including local political workers and villagers, were remanded to judicial custody. They have the right to appeal in the Calcutta High Court. The victims' family welcomed the verdict but demanded compensation and rehabilitation. Abdul Hannan's widow, in a brief statement, said: “Justice has come after 20 months, but my family will never be whole again.”

The case is among the first major convictions linked to violence during protests over the Waqf Amendment Act, which has faced fierce opposition from several Muslim organisations across the country.

Published At:
