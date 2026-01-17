Fresh unrest in Murshidabad as highway, rail tracks blocked again over migrant worker assault

Fresh unrest erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday as protesters blocked National Highway-12 and disrupted rail services in Beldanga, following allegations of assaults on migrant workers and days of mounting public anger

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Violence in Murshidabad
Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Protests in Murshidabad’s Beldanga blocked NH-12 and disrupted rail services for a second day.

  • Fresh anger followed allegations that another local migrant worker was assaulted in Bihar.

  • Heavy police deployment and talks with local leaders are underway to restore calm.

Fresh unrest gripped West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday as protesters again blocked National Highway-12 and railway tracks at Beldanga, a day after violent agitations over the death of a migrant worker had snapped road and rail links between the state’s northern and southern parts for hours, police said.

Hundreds of locals gathered on the highway at Barua More in Beldanga, bringing traffic on NH-12 to a standstill and triggering long queues of stranded vehicles, while protesters also damaged a railway gate and attempted to disrupt train services, they said.

Police baton-charged the agitators at a few places to disperse the crowd, locals alleged.

The latest flashpoint was an allegation that another migrant worker - Anisur Sheikh- from the area was brutally assaulted in Bihar, reigniting public anger that had barely subsided after Friday's violence.

Police deployed a large contingent at the protest site, while local MLA Humayun Kabir reached the spot and held talks with demonstrators and officials to defuse the situation.

Officials said efforts were underway to restore normalcy and prevent the agitation from spiralling into fresh violence.

Tension has been simmering in Beldanga since Friday following the death of 36-year-old Alauddin Sheikh, a resident of the Sujapur Kumarpur gram panchayat area, whose body was recovered from his rented accommodation in Jharkhand, where he worked as a scrap dealer.

Related Content
Related Content

Family members alleged that he was beaten to death and later hung to make it appear like a suicide, triggering widespread outrage after his body was brought home.

Saturday’s agitation comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend government programmes and address a public rally in neighbouring Malda district.

On Friday, protesters blocked the Sealdah-Lalgola railway line at Maheshpur and set tyres ablaze on NH-12, snapping road and rail connectivity for nearly five-and-a-half hours. Several trains were halted, and hundreds of buses and trucks were stranded.

Clashes broke out as sections of the mob vandalised a traffic kiosk and damaged a police vehicle. Brickbatting left at least 12 people injured, including journalists.

A woman scribe was allegedly assaulted, while another sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Despite assurances from the administration and appeals for calm from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tension resurfaced on Saturday following allegations that a migrant worker from Maheshpur in Beldanga was beaten up in Bihar's Ghazipur district.

According to locals, the injured worker, identified as Anisur Sheikh, managed to return to Murshidabad late on Friday night in a critical condition and was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Protesters demanded immediate arrest and concrete assurance for the safety of migrant workers from the district.

"Adequate forces have been deployed, and constant dialogue is being maintained with local representatives," a senior police officer said.

On Saturday, protesters again attempted to block rail movement at Beldanga station, damaging a railway gate.

The renewed agitation came even as the district administration had announced measures to address migrant workers' concerns. Murshidabad District Magistrate Nitin Singhania on Friday said a dedicated control room would be set up to monitor the situation of migrant workers from the district.

The issue has also taken on political overtones, with the ruling Trinamool Congress alleging that Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being systematically targeted in BJP-ruled states, while the opposition accused the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to maintain law and order and protect journalists at home.

Chief Minister Banerjee had appealed for restraint, saying the government stood by the deceased's family and that justice would be delivered.

Opposition leaders, including BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had also weighed in on Friday, criticising the state police and highlighting the alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking migrant workers outside the state.

Police said security had been further tightened in and around Beldanga to prevent any fresh flare-up, even as tension continued to simmer in the area.

As parties trade charges, the safety of migrant labourers has emerged as a flashpoint in Bengal's political discourse, feeding into a broader narrative battle ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Vaiabhav Suryavanshi And Abhigyan Kundu Steady Ship | IND 91/3 (18)

  2. Japan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: JPN Thwart Early Chance As SL Take Advantage | 41/0 (5)

  3. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

  4. Pakistan Vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: PAK Batter Suffers 'Brain Fade' Moment In Harare - Watch Video

  5. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Included In India's Squad For New Zealand T20I Series As Injury Replacements

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  3. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi's New Film With Puri Jagannadh Titled Slumdog - 33 Temple Road; First-Look Revealed On Actor's Birthday

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly