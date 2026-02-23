Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

Hungary has said it will block the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia unless Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline.
The proposed sanctions include restrictions on maritime services for Russian oil shipments and tighter measures to prevent sanctions evasion, including via cryptocurrency transactions.
Budapest has also threatened to block a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine, linking its stance to concerns over energy security and the halted pipeline flows.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Sunday that Budapest would withhold support for the proposed 20th round of EU sanctions at a meeting of foreign ministers. In a post on X, he stated that Hungary would not back decisions “important to Kyiv” until oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline restart.
EU officials had aimed to finalize the sanctions package ahead of Tuesday, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The proposed measures include a ban on maritime services — such as insurance and ship repairs — for vessels transporting Russian oil, as well as tighter enforcement to prevent sanctions circumvention through third countries including Kyrgyzstan. The package also seeks to restrict cryptocurrency transactions with Russia to curb evasion efforts.
Hungary has also indicated it would block approval of a €90 billion EU loan intended to support Ukraine’s finances this year. Budapest has linked both decisions to what it says is Ukraine’s failure to restore operations of the Druzhba pipeline after reported Russian damage in late January.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Hungary would take necessary steps to safeguard its energy security. “We will not stand idly by while the Friendship oil pipeline is shut down,” he said, referring to Druzhba by its English translation. “We will secure Hungary’s fuel supply and take necessary countermeasures until shipments resume.”
The standoff underscores ongoing tensions within the EU over energy security and support for Ukraine, as member states continue efforts to tighten pressure on Moscow.