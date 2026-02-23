Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

EU officials had aimed to finalize the sanctions package ahead of Tuesday, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Sunday that Budapest would withhold support for the proposed 20th round of EU sanctions at a meeting of foreign ministers. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hungary has said it will block the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia unless Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline.

  • The proposed sanctions include restrictions on maritime services for Russian oil shipments and tighter measures to prevent sanctions evasion, including via cryptocurrency transactions.

  • Budapest has also threatened to block a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine, linking its stance to concerns over energy security and the halted pipeline flows.

Hungary has announced it will block the European Union’s latest package of sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine resumes oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Sunday that Budapest would withhold support for the proposed 20th round of EU sanctions at a meeting of foreign ministers. In a post on X, he stated that Hungary would not back decisions “important to Kyiv” until oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline restart.

EU officials had aimed to finalize the sanctions package ahead of Tuesday, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The proposed measures include a ban on maritime services — such as insurance and ship repairs — for vessels transporting Russian oil, as well as tighter enforcement to prevent sanctions circumvention through third countries including Kyrgyzstan. The package also seeks to restrict cryptocurrency transactions with Russia to curb evasion efforts.

Hungary has also indicated it would block approval of a €90 billion EU loan intended to support Ukraine’s finances this year. Budapest has linked both decisions to what it says is Ukraine’s failure to restore operations of the Druzhba pipeline after reported Russian damage in late January.

Related Content
Related Content

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Hungary would take necessary steps to safeguard its energy security. “We will not stand idly by while the Friendship oil pipeline is shut down,” he said, referring to Druzhba by its English translation. “We will secure Hungary’s fuel supply and take necessary countermeasures until shipments resume.”

The standoff underscores ongoing tensions within the EU over energy security and support for Ukraine, as member states continue efforts to tighten pressure on Moscow.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. JNU protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

  3. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71

  4. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  5. RSS Does Not Practice Hindutva Politics, Believes In Nation Building: Mohan Bhagwat

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  4. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  5. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71