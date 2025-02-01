Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

The Bees edged a seven-goal thriller at Turf Moor to go 7th with 43 points
Burnley deep inside relegation zone with Wolves and West Ham United

Mikkel Damsgaard scored a stoppage-time winner as Brentford survived Burnley's superb fightback to claim a dramatic 4-3 victory.
The Bees edged a seven-goal thriller at Turf Moor, where the hosts had recovered from 3-0 down to level the contest, before the Denmark international snatched all three points in the 93rd minute.
Brentford began brightly and took the lead in the ninth minute when Damsgaard headed in Dango Ouattara's corner, while the goalscorer turned provider for Igor Thiago to double the lead on 25 minutes.
Kevin Schade made it 3-0 in the 34th minute, blasting into the roof of the net after a long throw-in had been blocked on the line by Lucas Pires.
However, the Burnley fightback began in first-half stoppage time when Michael Kayode turned Jaidon Anthony's low drive into his own net.
Kayode deflected another Anthony strike past Hakon Valdimarsson 78 seconds after the break, before Zian Flemming completed the comeback on the hour mark when he nodded home Hannibal Mejbri's deep cross.
Flemming thought he had put the hosts 4-3 to the good as he scrambled the ball home in the 79th minute, but Anthony was deemed to be offside during the build-up following a VAR review.
Brentford regained their lead in the 93rd minute when Damsgaard calmly slotted home, though Scott Parker's side were denied a last-gasp equaliser following another VAR review, which penalised Ashley Barnes for an accidental handball before he volleyed into the net.
Data Debrief: Three Is The Magic Number For Brentford
Damsgaard was the hero thanks to his first-ever brace for Brentford, while he became the third Bees player to score and assist in a Premier League game in 2026, after Ouattara (against Newcastle United) and Nathan Collins (against Everton).
Ouattara's assist for Brentford's opener means he has been directly involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games (two goals, two assists), more than in his first 17 appearances in the competition for the club (three).
The Bees scored three or more goals in successive Premier League away games for the first time since April 2024, despite the best efforts of Burnley.
The Clarets were beaten in a top-flight game having scored three or more goals for only the second time, having also done so against West Ham in November 2009 (5-3).