Juventus 3-2 Galatasaray (5-7 Agg, AET), UEFA Champions League: Cimbom Survive Scare To Deny Juve’s 10-Man Comeback

10-man Juventus levelled the tie at 5-5, but Galatasaray advanced 7-5 on aggregate
Manuel Locatelli’s penalty and goals from Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie forced extra time
Victor Osimhen struck and Baris Yilmaz sealed it in the 119th minute for Galatasaray
Galatasaray survived an almighty scare as they progressed into the last 16 of the Champions League despite a 3-2 defeat to Juventus in the second leg of their play-off tie, winning 7-5 on aggregate.
Luciano Spalletti's side remarkably took the game beyond 90 minutes, recovering from their 5-2 first-leg deficit to level the tie at 5-5 in Turin, despite a red card to Lloyd Kelly, but their 3-2 win at Allianz Stadium was not enough to stay alive in the competition.
After Kenan Yildiz showed his threat early on by forcing saves from Ugurcan Cakir, Juve took the lead on the night when Lucas Torreira fouled Khephren Thuram in the box, with Manuel Locatelli sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.
The Bianconeri's hopes of a comeback then took a huge blow when Kelly was shown a second yellow, after an initial straight red was overturned by VAR, in the 49th minute after landing awkwardly on Baris Yilmaz.
Nevertheless, after Federico Gatti was on hand to tap home at the back post from a deflected cross in the 70th minute, Weston McKennie managed to level the tie against all odds when he rose highest to head in from Teun Koopmeiners' pass eight minutes from time.
The Serie A outfit spurned a golden opportunity to go 4-3 ahead in the tie in extra time when McKennie squared the ball to Edon Zhegrova, but the winger somehow curled wide after an early dive from Cakir.
And Juve were made to rue that miss as Victor Osimhen showed great composure to finish through the legs of Mattia Perin at the end of the first half, before Yilmaz made sure of the aggregate victory in the 119th minute.
Data Debrief: Juventus leave it all on the pitch
The Juve players were clearly tired in extra-time as they fought with 10 men, and the home fans appreciated their efforts as they applauded when Galatasaray scored their second in extra-time.
Spalletti may still be left to rue Juve's missed chances as they produced 5.06 expected goals from 28 shots to Galatasaray's 2.01 from 16 attempts.
And Yildiz tried his hardest to make history in Turin, registering the most shots (six) and touches in the box (five) for Juve, while also creating the joint-second-most chances (three) and completing the most dribbles (three).
Juventus have now had a man sent off in both legs of a Champions League knockout stage tie for the third time, after the 2017-18 quarter-finals against Real Madrid and the 2005-06 quarter-finals against Arsenal.