Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Turkish Powerhouse Take On Bianconeri At Home

Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Champions League 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the leg 1 of the play-offs at the Rams Park Stadium in Turkey on February 17, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Champions League 2025-26
Galatasaray will be up against Juventus in the play-off clash of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the Rams Park Stadium in Turkey on February 17, 2026. X/Galatasaray
Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of leg of play-off clash between Galatasaray and Juventus at the Rams Park Stadium in Turkey on February 17, 2026. Despite winning three of the first four games, Galatasaray finished in 20th place overall and they struggled towards the end of this stage, losing three and drawing one of their last four games. However, despite their struggles, they have managed to reach the knockout stage of the biggest club competition in Europe. On the other hand, Juventus will look to make a comeback after their controversial 3-2 loss to Inter in Saturday's Italian derby. However, they have fared well in the tournament by remaining unbeaten in their remaining six Champions League games (winning three and drawing three), finishing in a solid 13th place in their group.
Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick Off!

The referee has blown his whistle and with it the first half is underway. The atmosphere in the stadium is electric and both teams will look to take an early lead in the match.

Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bianconeri Starting XI

Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Cinbom Starting XI

Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Details!

The play-off clash between Galatasaray and Juventus will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sonly Liv app in India.

Galatasaray Vs Juventus LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the play-off clash of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the Rams Park Stadium in Turkey on February 17, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates.

