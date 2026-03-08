IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Title On Line As Defending Champions Face Disciplined Kiwis

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men in Blue are up against the Kiwis to defend their title in the final showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026

Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India and New Zealand will be up against each other in the final showdown of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026. X/ICC
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final clash of the World Cup between India and New Zealand at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The Men in Blue will be eyeing their third T20 title and two in a row, while the Kiwis, who'll feature in their second final, would finally want to get their hands on an ICC trophy for the first time since 2000. India is entering the match after a hard-fought and entertaining semi-final win against England by 7 runs, while New Zealand steamrolled the dominant South Africa in the semis by 9 wickets. Both teams have a preparatory series just before the World Cup, which has definitely helped them, as they are the two finalists of the World Cup. While India thrashed New Zealand in the series by 4-1, the Kiwis have had the upper hand over the Men in Blue in ICC T20 matches, winning all three played so far in the tournament's history.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Weather Forecast

The weather of Ahmedabad for the final between India and New Zealand is clear with no probability of rain.

6:00 PM (34°C): Sunny and hot; 0% rain probability.

7:00 PM (32°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% rain probability.

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (27°C): Perfectly clear under lights; 0% rain probability.

Check out the hourly weather report here.

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Glimpse At What Are The Finalists Playing For

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! It's Sunday, and we're here to make your weekend ever special with the live coverage of the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

