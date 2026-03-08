All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the All-England Open Badminton Championships men's singles final with a hard-fought win over Victor Lai of Canada in the semifinals here on Saturday. The 12th ranked Sen beat world number 16 Lai 21-16 18-21 21-15 in the match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes. Lai had won a bronze medal in the world championships in Paris last year. This will be Sen's second final appearance in the prestigious tournament, having finished runner-up in 2022.

Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-1
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match against Canada's Victor Lai at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-2
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match against Canada's Victor Lai at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-3
Canada's Victor Lai plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-4
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-5
Canada's Victor Lai plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-6
Canada's Victor Lai plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-7
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-8
India's Lakshya Sen receives medical treatment as he plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-9
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
