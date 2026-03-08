All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the All-England Open Badminton Championships men's singles final with a hard-fought win over Victor Lai of Canada in the semifinals here on Saturday. The 12th ranked Sen beat world number 16 Lai 21-16 18-21 21-15 in the match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes. Lai had won a bronze medal in the world championships in Paris last year. This will be Sen's second final appearance in the prestigious tournament, having finished runner-up in 2022.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE