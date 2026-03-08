India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, with a reserve day available if needed, and a Super Over to decide the winner in case of a tie.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026 Reserve Day Super Over Rules Explained
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • A reserve day is scheduled for the next day if rain interrupts the match on Sunday, with play resuming from the exact point it was halted

  • If the match ends in a tie, a Super Over will decide the winner, with additional Super Overs played if the first also ends in a tie

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. This will be the first time the two teams meet in the final of a T20 World Cup.

India enter the contest with history within reach. A win in Ahmedabad would make them the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first side to lift the trophy three times. 

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side sealed their place in the final after a thrilling seven-run win over England in Mumbai, defending a massive total in a match that went right down to the final over.

New Zealand, on the other hand, arrive in the final after a dominant performance in the semifinal. The Mitchell Santner-led side brushed aside South Africa at Eden Gardens, chasing down the target comfortably after Finn Allen smashed a stunning 33-ball century.

Related Content
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. - PTI
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad
India have a strong record with 18 wins against 11 in the T20I format against New Zealand. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record And Today's Match Prediction For IND Vs NZ
England's captain Harry Brook, second from right celebrates with teammates after their win against New Zealand during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's ENG Vs NZ Super 8 Match?
Related Content

The Black Caps will be aiming to claim their first men’s T20 World Cup title after finishing runners-up in 2021, adding extra intrigue to this showdown in the IND vs NZ Stats preview.

India Vs New Zealand: What If Rain Interrupts The Final?

Cricket matches are always at the mercy of the weather, which is why the ICC has kept a reserve day in place for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand.

While current forecasts suggest Ahmedabad is unlikely to see rain on Sunday, the playing conditions include detailed provisions to deal with any unexpected interruptions.

If rain affects the match on the scheduled day, officials will first attempt to complete the final on Sunday itself. The ICC rules allow play to be extended by up to 120 minutes beyond the scheduled finishing time to make up for lost time. If required, the match can also be shortened by reducing the number of overs for each side.

New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

BY Outlook Sports Desk

For the final to produce a result, both teams must get the opportunity to bat for at least 10 overs. If that minimum requirement cannot be met on Sunday, the match will shift to the reserve day on Monday, March 9.

Should play begin on Sunday and later be halted due to rain, the game will resume on the reserve day from the exact point where it stopped. The match will not start again from scratch.

Even if the toss has taken place but no delivery has been bowled, the toss result and the confirmed playing XIs will remain valid when play continues on Monday.

What If Rain Washes Out Both Days?

In the rare scenario where rain prevents any play on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, the ICC playing conditions state that India and New Zealand would be declared joint winners of the T20 World Cup.

Such an occurrence is extremely rare, with the only instance in ICC history being the 2002 Champions Trophy, when India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final in Colombo was washed out on two consecutive days.

What Happens If IND Vs NZ Final Ends In A Tie?

If the T20 World Cup 2026 final ends with both teams finishing on the same score, the winner will be decided through a Super Over. Each team gets one over to bat, and the side that scores more runs in that over wins the match.

If the first Super Over also ends in a tie, another Super Over will be played. This process continues until one team manages to outscore the other and a winner is declared.

A similar scenario unfolded earlier in the tournament during South Africa’s second Group D match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. That game ended in a tie, and even the first Super Over failed to separate the two sides as both teams scored the same number of runs again.

The match was eventually decided in the double Super Over, with South Africa winning by four runs, highlighting just how dramatic and intense Super Over tie-breakers can be in high-pressure contests.

Q

When is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?

A

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Q

What time is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?

A

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Final Live Blog, T20 World Cup 2026: Allen Shares His Game Plan Against Bumrah

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  3. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  5. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  4. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  4. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence