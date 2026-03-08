India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

Summary of this article
India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
A reserve day is scheduled for the next day if rain interrupts the match on Sunday, with play resuming from the exact point it was halted
If the match ends in a tie, a Super Over will decide the winner, with additional Super Overs played if the first also ends in a tie
India will take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. This will be the first time the two teams meet in the final of a T20 World Cup.
India enter the contest with history within reach. A win in Ahmedabad would make them the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first side to lift the trophy three times.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led side sealed their place in the final after a thrilling seven-run win over England in Mumbai, defending a massive total in a match that went right down to the final over.
New Zealand, on the other hand, arrive in the final after a dominant performance in the semifinal. The Mitchell Santner-led side brushed aside South Africa at Eden Gardens, chasing down the target comfortably after Finn Allen smashed a stunning 33-ball century.
The Black Caps will be aiming to claim their first men’s T20 World Cup title after finishing runners-up in 2021, adding extra intrigue to this showdown in the IND vs NZ Stats preview.
India Vs New Zealand: What If Rain Interrupts The Final?
Cricket matches are always at the mercy of the weather, which is why the ICC has kept a reserve day in place for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand.
While current forecasts suggest Ahmedabad is unlikely to see rain on Sunday, the playing conditions include detailed provisions to deal with any unexpected interruptions.
If rain affects the match on the scheduled day, officials will first attempt to complete the final on Sunday itself. The ICC rules allow play to be extended by up to 120 minutes beyond the scheduled finishing time to make up for lost time. If required, the match can also be shortened by reducing the number of overs for each side.
For the final to produce a result, both teams must get the opportunity to bat for at least 10 overs. If that minimum requirement cannot be met on Sunday, the match will shift to the reserve day on Monday, March 9.
Should play begin on Sunday and later be halted due to rain, the game will resume on the reserve day from the exact point where it stopped. The match will not start again from scratch.
Even if the toss has taken place but no delivery has been bowled, the toss result and the confirmed playing XIs will remain valid when play continues on Monday.
What If Rain Washes Out Both Days?
In the rare scenario where rain prevents any play on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, the ICC playing conditions state that India and New Zealand would be declared joint winners of the T20 World Cup.
Such an occurrence is extremely rare, with the only instance in ICC history being the 2002 Champions Trophy, when India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final in Colombo was washed out on two consecutive days.
What Happens If IND Vs NZ Final Ends In A Tie?
If the T20 World Cup 2026 final ends with both teams finishing on the same score, the winner will be decided through a Super Over. Each team gets one over to bat, and the side that scores more runs in that over wins the match.
If the first Super Over also ends in a tie, another Super Over will be played. This process continues until one team manages to outscore the other and a winner is declared.
A similar scenario unfolded earlier in the tournament during South Africa’s second Group D match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. That game ended in a tie, and even the first Super Over failed to separate the two sides as both teams scored the same number of runs again.
The match was eventually decided in the double Super Over, with South Africa winning by four runs, highlighting just how dramatic and intense Super Over tie-breakers can be in high-pressure contests.
When is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.