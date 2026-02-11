South Africa Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan-led AFG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs From Ahmedabad

SA take on AFG in match 13 of the T20 WC in Ahmedabad
Proteas defeated Canada in their opening WC match
As for Afghanistan, they are in a do-or-die situation against SA today
Aiden Markram-led South Africa are set to lock horns against Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan in their Group D T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The game will begin at 11:00 AM IST.
The 2024 T20 World Cup finalist, South Africa, started off the tournament on a winning note, seeing off Canada by 57 runs in their campaign opener in Ahmedabad. As for Afghanistan, last iteration’s semifinalist, lost their first league game against New Zealand by five wickets.
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan made one change, bringing in Noor Ahmad in place of Zia-ur Rahman. South Africa also made one change with George Linde replacing Corbin Bosch.