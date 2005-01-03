Noor Ahmad Lakanwal is a 19-year-old Afghan cricketer known for his left-arm unorthodox spin bowling. He bats right-handed and primarily serves as a bowler for his team. He made his international debut for the national cricket team in June 2022. He made his first-class debut in April 2019 for Kabul Region in the 2019 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament. He made his Twenty20 debut in October 2019 for Mis Ainak Knights I the 2019 Shpageeza Cricket League.

In December 2019, he was named in Afghanistan’s squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In July 2020, he was named in the St Lucia Zouks squad for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League. He made his List A debut in October 2020, for Mis Ainak Region in the 2020 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day Tournament.

In December 2020, at the age of 15, he was signed by the Melbourne Renegades to play in the 2020-21 Big Bash League season in Australia. In March 2021, Chennai Super Kings included Noor as a net bowler in their squad for the 2021 Indian Premier League. In June 2021, Noor also played for the Karachi Kings in the 2021 Pakistan Super League.

In July 2021, Noor was named in Afghanistan’s One Day International squad for their series against Pakistan. In December 2021, he was named to Afghanistan’s team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Later in the same month, he was signed by the Quetta Gladiators following the players’ draft in the Supplementary category for the 2022 Pakistan Super League. In February 2022, he made his debut for the team, against Islamabad United.

In February 2022, he was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

In May 2022, Ahmad was named in Afghanistan’s Twenty20 International squad for their series against Zimbabwe.

Ahmad made his ODI debut in November 2022, against Sri Lanka. He also made his ODI World Cup debut in October 2023 playing against Pakistan in Chennai. This marked his World Cup debut at 18, making him the youngest debutant in the tournament.