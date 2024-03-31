Cricket

GT Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat First, Gujarat Titans Bring Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande In Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a huge blow before the toss when Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the entire IPL 2024 due to his left heel injury

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill (L) with Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins at the toss time in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @IPL
Gujarat Titans are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 12 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)

Toss Update:

Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Substitutes:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Nicholas Pooran, right, hugs teammate Mayank Yadav as they celebrate their team's victory over Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. - AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Debutant Mayank Yadav Stars In Lucknow Super Giants' 21-Run Win Over Punjab Kings

BY PTI

The soil used for the pitch is black, so moisture doesn't stay long which makes it a good surface to bat on. There is a bit of grass on the strip but overall seems like a batting beauty. The average first-inning score in the afternoon matches is around 200. The square boundaries are 63 and 66 metres respectively whereas the straight boundary is at 73 metres.

Sunrisers Hyderabad mounted a mammoth total after batting first in their last game against Mumbai Indians and the same will be expected from them in Ahmedabad as well. Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head will be the key players. Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma will also try to repeat his innings.

Hyderabad have gone with the same playing XI and Umran Malik may come as an impact player. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have rested Spencer Johnson and Sai Kishore. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad and young Indian pacer Darshan Nalkande come into the squad as their replacements.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a huge blow before the toss when Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the entire IPL 2024 due to his left heel injury.

