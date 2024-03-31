The two teams have met thrice in IPL so far, with GT holding a 2-1 lead over SRH. The Titans beat Hyderabad by 43 runs last season, and by five wickets in a last-ball win in IPL 2022. The Surisers pulled off their only win in the head-to-head in match 21 of the 2022 edition. SRH emerged victors by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium.