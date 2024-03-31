Cricket

GT Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed records en route their 31-run win over Mumbai Indians, while Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs in their previous match. Here is all you need to know about the GT vs SRH game in Indian Premier League 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI/IPL
Match 12 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 31) afternoon. GT are currently placed eighth in the points table with one win and one loss, while SRH are fourth with the same win-loss status but a superior net run rate (0.675 as against GT's -1.425). (Match Blog | Key Battles | Preview)

The Shubman Gill-led GT, who finished second in IPL 2023, faced a humiliating 63-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. The thrashing pushed Gujarat's net run rate down to the worst among the league's 10 teams.

On the other hand, SRH are coming off a record-shattering performance with the bat against Mumbai Indians. They notched up a massive total of 277/3 against MI in Hyderabad, which was the biggest-ever total recorded in IPL history. Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma all smashed slambang half-centuries to power the hosts, who won the game by 31 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad

BY Jagdish Yadav

Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met thrice in IPL so far, with GT holding a 2-1 lead over SRH. The Titans beat Hyderabad by 43 runs last season, and by five wickets in a last-ball win in IPL 2022. The Surisers pulled off their only win in the head-to-head in match 21 of the 2022 edition. SRH emerged victors by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium.

Live Streaming Details Of GT Vs SRH, Match 12 in IPL 2024

When will the GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 12th match of IPL 2024 will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch the match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where to watch the match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch the match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch the match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

