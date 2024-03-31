GT Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Match 12 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bat First In Ahmedabad; Check Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The caravan has moved to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where a thrilling encounter in expected between the home team and the team which has made the highest score in the history of IPL (277 runs) in the last game against Mumbai Indians. SRH's captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head have some good memories from this venue where they won the ODI World Cup last year. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the GT Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)