GT Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Match 12 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bat First In Ahmedabad; Check Playing XIs

Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat
Teams:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
Advertisement
Hasaranga Out Of IPL 2024
Just before the toss, bad news came from the SRH camp that Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the entire season due to an injury in his left heel.
Advertisement
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good to bat on. There is a bit of grass on it. An absolute road there. The square boundaries are 66 metres and 63 metres respectively. The straight boundary is 73 metres. There is a cool breeze and a little humidity in the air. The temperature is 38 to 40 degrees Celcius and dew is out of the question here.
Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Blog, IPL 2024, Match 12
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The caravan has moved to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where a thrilling encounter in expected between the home team and the team which has made the highest score in the history of IPL (277 runs) in the last game against Mumbai Indians. SRH's captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head have some good memories from this venue where they won the ODI World Cup last year. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the GT Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)