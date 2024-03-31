Cricket

GT Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Match 12 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bat First In Ahmedabad; Check Playing XIs

The stage is set for match no. 12 of the Indian Premier League 2024 which is between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Pat Cummins-led SRH are coming after mounting a mammoth total of 277 runs in their last game against Mumbai Indians. Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are in sublime form. Gujarat Titans are expected to get an edge with the home crowd supporting them. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GT Vs SRH, match no. 12 in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
31 March 2024
31 March 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, right, greets captain Pat Cummins at the end of his bowling spell during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Hasaranga Out Of IPL 2024

Just before the toss, bad news came from the SRH camp that Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the entire season due to an injury in his left heel.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good to bat on. There is a bit of grass on it. An absolute road there. The square boundaries are 66 metres and 63 metres respectively. The straight boundary is 73 metres. There is a cool breeze and a little humidity in the air. The temperature is 38 to 40 degrees Celcius and dew is out of the question here.

Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Blog, IPL 2024, Match 12

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The caravan has moved to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where a thrilling encounter in expected between the home team and the team which has made the highest score in the history of IPL (277 runs) in the last game against Mumbai Indians. SRH's captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head have some good memories from this venue where they won the ODI World Cup last year. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the GT Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

