UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2025 to be Released Soon – Key Details for Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the UPSC Admit Card 2025 for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains soon. Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary stage will be able to download the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 from the official website once it is available. The UPSC IAS admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Mains stage of the examination, and no candidate will be allowed entry to the exam hall without it.
How to download UPSC Admit Card 2025
To access the UPSC IAS main admit card 2025, candidates should follow these steps:
Visit the official UPSC website.
Click on the link for UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 under the Civil Services Examination section.
Enter the required login details such as registration number and date of birth.
View and download the admit card.
Take a printout and keep it safe for the examination day.
It is important to download the admit card well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.
UPSC Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned
The UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 will contain important details such as:
Candidate’s name and roll number
Examination date and session timings
Name and address of the exam centre
Photograph and signature
Examination instructions
Candidates must verify these details carefully. In case of any errors, they should contact UPSC immediately for correction.
UPSC Exam Dates 2025
The UPSC Exam Dates 2025 for the Civil Services Mains stage are scheduled as follows: August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025. Each day will have two sessions – the morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates must arrive at their exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the UPSC IAS admit card.
The Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive exams in India, and carrying the UPSC IAS main admit card 2025 is crucial for participation in the Mains stage. Aspirants should also keep a photo ID proof along with the admit card on the exam day.