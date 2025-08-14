UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2025 to be Released Soon – Key Details for Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the UPSC Admit Card 2025 for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains soon. Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary stage will be able to download the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 from the official website once it is available. The UPSC IAS admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Mains stage of the examination, and no candidate will be allowed entry to the exam hall without it.