  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. upsc
images

Name: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC is India's premier central recruiting agency, established under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution. Its primary role is to conduct examinations for the recruitment of personnel to the All India Services and Central Services. The UPSC plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the Indian civil services, which are fundamental to the administration and governance of the country.

The origins of the UPSC date back to the British colonial era when the system for recruiting civil servants was formalized. The Indian Civil Services (ICS), the precursor to the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), were introduced by the British to administer their vast empire. Following India's independence in 1947, the need for a transparent and merit-based recruitment system for civil services led to the establishment of the UPSC.

The UPSC's primary function is to conduct examinations and interviews for the recruitment of civil servants and other high-ranking positions within the central government. Its responsibilities include:

Recruitment Examinations: The UPSC conducts various examinations, including the Civil Services Examination (CSE), Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS), and other examinations for specialized services. The CSE, which is one of the most prestigious and challenging exams in India, selects candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among other positions.

Promotion and Discipline: The UPSC is also involved in the promotion of civil servants and disciplinary actions against them. It ensures that promotions are based on merit and seniority while maintaining a fair and transparent process.

Advisory Role: The commission advises the President of India and state governors on various matters related to the recruitment and conditions of service of civil servants. It also plays a role in advising on matters of policy and administrative reforms.

Examinations Conducted by UPSC

Civil Services Examination (CSE): The CSE is a three-stage examination process, consisting of the Preliminary Examination (Prelims), the Main Examination (Mains), and a Personality Test (Interview). The Prelims test candidates on general studies and current affairs, while the Mains consists of nine papers, including essays, general studies, and optional subjects. The final stage is a personal interview that assesses candidates' suitability for a career in public service.

Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS): This examination is for the recruitment of officers to the Indian Forest Service. It is conducted alongside the CSE, with specific papers related to forestry and environmental sciences.

Specialized Examinations: The UPSC also conducts examinations for other services, such as the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) for engineering positions in government departments and the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) for medical positions.

Its role in maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the Indian bureaucracy is crucial for the effective functioning of the government. Despite the challenges it faces, the UPSC continues to uphold the principles of transparency and fairness in its operations, contributing to the development and governance of the country.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

load more stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection at 11:30 AM
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  3. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
  5. Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: PAK 0-0 KOR After First Quarter
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs