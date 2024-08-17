UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details

The government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 45 key posts in various central ministries with specialists from outside the traditional civil service. Usually, such posts are manned by the officers of all-India services -- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) -- and Group A services, among others.
The posts, including joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries, will be filled through lateral entry, meaning candidates from the private sector, consultancy organisations, and international organisations can apply.
The move is part of the government's effort to infuse fresh talent and perspective into governance. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday advertised 45 posts -- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on contract basis.
The 10 posts of joint secretaries are in Home, Finance and Steel ministries among others. Thirty-five posts of director/deputy secretary-level will be filled in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Civil Aviation and Information & Broadcasting among others.
"The vacancies in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi, are to be filled on contract basis (on deputation for officers of states/UT cadres, public sector undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, statutory organisation, universities, recognised research institutes) for a period of three years (extendable to five years depending upon performance) through website https://www.upsconline.nic.in by September 17," reads the advertisement.
It is the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment being undertaken by the Centre, an official told news agency PTI.
The lateral recruitment in the central government, has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area.
So far, 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry out of which 35 appointments were from the private sector. At present, 57 officers are in positions in ministries/departments, according to the latest data.
The posts are spread across various ministries, including:
- Home Ministry: Joint Secretary (Policy & Plan), NDMA
- Finance Ministry: Joint Secretary (Emerging Technologies), Joint Secretary (Semiconductors and Electronics), Joint Secretary (Digital Economy, Fin Tech and Cyber Security), Joint Secretary (Investment)
- Steel Ministry: Joint Secretary
- Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Ministry: 8 posts of directors/deputy secretaries
- Civil Aviation Ministry: directors/deputy secretaries
- Information & Broadcasting Ministry: directors/deputy secretaries
To be eligible, candidates must have:
- A minimum of 15 years of experience for joint secretary-level posts
- A minimum of 10 years of experience for director-level posts
- A minimum of 7 years of experience for deputy secretary-level posts
The age limits for the posts are:
- Joint Secretary: 40-55 years
- Director: 35-45 years
- Deputy Secretary: 32-40 years
The selected candidates will receive a gross salary of:
- Around Rs 2.7 lakh per month for joint secretary-level posts
- Around Rs 2.32 lakh per month for director-level posts
- Around Rs 1.52 lakh per month for deputy secretary-level posts
The UPSC has warned candidates against furnishing false details or suppressing any material information in filling up the application form. Those found guilty would be liable to criminal prosecution and can be debarred from future selection process, the Commission said.