Arijit Singh Opens Up About Unreleased Songs In His First Post After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post in January. Now, after almost a month, he has shared his first message on social media addressing his fans. The National Award-winning singer dedicated a special note to his listeners, assuring that his unreleased songs will be out soon.

Arijit Singh's first post after retirement

On Tuesday, taking to X on Tuesday, Arijit wrote, "This message is just for my listeners. please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world."

He also said that although he has stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not short, and he has to complete a lot of songs.

"Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi!" he wrote and added, "Also, who knows what lies ahead."

Aamir Khan thanks Arijit Singh - IMDb
Aamir Khan Thanks Arijit Singh For Bringing Heart To Ek Din Music

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the post here.

Arijit Singhs post
Arijit Singh's post Photo: X
info_icon
Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit
Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier this month, Arijit surprised his fans by performing with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar in a concert held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, which witnessed thousands of fans greeting and applauding the singer.

Arijit joined Shankar and renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh for an extended 20-minute show.

Recently, Aamir Khan thanked Arijit for lending his voice to Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The superstar also met the singer at his residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal.

