Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, reportedly passed away on February 14. Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, travelled to Delhi to attend the last rites. The actor later shared an emotional tribute, mourning his father and honouring his memory.

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartfelt tribute for his father Sunil Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartfelt tribute for his father Sunil Malhotra Photo: Source: Sidharth Malhotra On Instagram
Summary
  • Sunil Malhotra, father of Sidharth Malhotra, passed away recently after a period of declining health.

  • Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, travelled to Delhi to be with their family and attend the last rites.

  • The actor shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering his father’s strength, values and lasting influence on his life.

Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away on February 14 in Delhi after a prolonged period of illness. He had been unwell for some time and his health had gradually declined in recent months. While the family has not shared specific medical details, his passing comes after a difficult stretch that the family had been quietly navigating together.

Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, travelled to Delhi to be with their loved ones and attend the last rites. It has been a deeply painful moment for the family as they come to terms with the loss of someone who was central to their lives.

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, played a defining role in shaping Sidharth’s values and outlook. The actor has often spoken about the steady presence of his parents and the grounding they offered him as he found his place in the film industry.

His father’s absence marks not just a personal loss but the departure of someone whose influence quietly shaped the person he became.

Sidharth Malhotra Shares Emotional Tribute

On Tuesday, 17th February, Sidharth shared a note on Instagram, accompanied by old photographs that reflected their shared memories. His words carried both grief and gratitude as he remembered the life his father lived and the strength he embodied.

“He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure.”

He also reflected on his father’s resilience in the face of illness, writing, “From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall.”

In his final words of tribute, Sidharth wrote, “Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad.”

Following his post, messages of support and condolence poured in from colleagues, friends and admirers. Many expressed solidarity with the actor and his family, offering quiet words of comfort during a time defined by loss and remembrance.

