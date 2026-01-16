Vvan – Force Of The Forest: Sidharth Malhotra Unveils First Look On His Birthday

Vvan folk thriller TVF: Story and cast details.
Vvan Force of the Forest first look was unveiled on Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday through TVF’s official Instagram handle.
The film features Sidharth Malhotra in a serious, never-seen-before avatar rooted in Indian folklore and forest mythology.
Marking TVF’s first feature film, Vvan – Force of the Forest blends myth, mystery and a tense folk thriller narrative.
The first official glimpse of Vvan – Force of the Forest is finally here. Released today on TVF’s official Instagram, the first look poster doubles as a birthday surprise for Sidharth Malhotra, who turns a year older today. The reveal hints at a darker, more intense chapter in the actor’s career, with the makers teasing a serious and unfamiliar avatar.
Vvan Force of the Forest first look out on Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday
The poster sets the tone for a moody mythological folk thriller rooted in Indian folklore and forest-bound mysteries. While the makers are keeping key details under wraps, the imagery suggests an atmosphere driven by silence, nature and looming danger rather than spectacle. Fans were quick to react online, praising the grounded aesthetic and the shift away from Malhotra’s recent urban roles.
Vvan folk thriller TVF: Story and cast details
Vvan – Force of the Forest follows a man assigned to protect a forest, only to find himself entangled in its ancient secrets. The story explores the relationship between humans, land and folklore, placing the forest itself at the heart of the narrative. Tamannaah Bhatia stars opposite Malhotra in the lead role, marking a fresh on-screen pairing.
TVF’s first feature film with Balaji Motion Pictures
The film is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, best known for shaping TVF’s acclaimed storytelling voice through shows like Panchayat. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, Vvan also marks TVF’s first feature film, signalling a significant step into long-form cinema.
On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie slate continues to evolve after his recent appearance in Param Sundari. With its folk roots and mythological undertones, Vvan – Force of the Forest positions itself as a genre shift that leans into mood, myth and moral duty.