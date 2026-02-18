Kiara Advani Pays Tribute To Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra After His Passing

Kiara Advani pays tribute to Sunil Malhotra.
Emotional Instagram note remembers his warmth.
Sidharth Malhotra honours father’s legacy.
Kiara Advani pays tribute to her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra, a day after he died in Delhi. The actor shared a deeply personal message on Instagram along with unseen wedding photographs with husband Sidharth Malhotra, remembering the quiet strength and kindness that defined him.
Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, passed away due to age-related health issues. The family travelled to Delhi as soon as they received the news and have been by each other’s side since.
Kiara Advani’s emotional note for Sunil Malhotra
In her post, Kiara Advani wrote that from the very beginning, he welcomed her with open arms, steady wisdom, and unconditional love. She spoke about how his warmth was constant and how he always made space for everyone in the family.
She described him as someone who showed up every single time, who listened carefully and remembered the smallest details. His laughter, stories and gentle presence, she wrote, will stay with her forever. Kiara ended her note by saying his legacy of integrity and love lives on in his children and grandchildren.
The photographs she shared were from her wedding celebrations, offering a glimpse of their bond beyond public appearances.
Sidharth Malhotra remembers his father
Sidharth also posted a heartfelt message, calling his father a man of honesty and discipline. He wrote that his father’s integrity is his inheritance and that his strength continues to guide the family.
Last year, in a conversation with Lilly Singh, Sidharth had opened up about his father’s declining health and the guilt he sometimes felt living in Mumbai for work while his mother cared for him in Delhi. He had spoken about the emotional weight of balancing career and family responsibilities.
Sunil Malhotra played a key role in shaping Sidharth’s upbringing. The actor has often credited his parents for instilling humility and discipline in him, values he says have helped him stay grounded in the film industry.