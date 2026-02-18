Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

Pravina Deshpande passes away at 60 after battling cancer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Praveena Deshpande
Marathi Actress Praveena Deshpande Passes Away Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pravina Deshpande passes away after cancer battle.

  • CINTAA pays tribute to veteran actress.

  • Family confirms death, final rites held in Mumbai.

Pravina Deshpande passes away, leaving the film and television industry in mourning. The 60-year-old veteran actress died on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer, her family confirmed through a statement shared on her official social media account. Soon after, the Cine and Television Artists Association expressed its condolences, acknowledging her long-standing association with the industry body.

CINTAA tribute to Pravina Deshpande

CINTAA shared a brief note offering prayers and condolences to her family. The message highlighted that she had been a member since 2008. Tributes quickly followed from colleagues and admirers who remembered her not only as a dedicated performer but also as a warm presence on set.

Actor Palash Dutta, who worked with her in the short film Thanks Mom, shared an emotional message recalling her strength during treatment. He revealed that she continued shooting despite undergoing chemotherapy, driven by her passion for acting. According to him, she faced her illness with remarkable grace and resilience.

Pravina Deshpande’s career across film and television

A familiar face in both Hindi and Marathi entertainment, Pravina Deshpande built a steady career across cinema, television and theatre. She appeared in films such as Ready, Ek Villain and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. On television, she featured in popular shows including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Her final screen appearance came in the web series Taskaree, which marked one of her recent projects before her passing.

Final rites in Mumbai

Her cremation was held at the Hindu Crematorium in Andheri, Mumbai, in the presence of family and close friends. The news was confirmed by her family on February 17, 2026.

Pravina Deshpande’s passing marks the end of a career defined by quiet commitment and versatility across mediums.

Published At:
