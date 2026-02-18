Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

The 90-year-old screenwriter is on ventilator support at Lilavati Hospital and is expected to undergo surgery today.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Salim Khan
Salim Khan Health Update Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Salim Khan's health update confirms ventilator support.

  • Surgery planned after blood pressure complications.

  • Salman Khan's family is present at Lilavati Hospital.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan's health update has sparked concern across the industry after reports confirmed that the 90-year-old has been placed on ventilator support at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted early Tuesday morning after being rushed to the emergency unit by his family doctor. Soon after, his children, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, were seen arriving at the hospital.

Salim Khan ventilator support at Lilavati Hospital

According to a medical statement, Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU at around 8.30 am and later shifted for intensive monitoring. Reports suggest that a sudden spike in blood pressure led to internal bleeding, prompting doctors to place him on ventilator support. He is expected to undergo surgery today.

A source quoted in media reports claimed that breathing difficulties led the family to act swiftly. The hospital has indicated that a press briefing may be held later, subject to the family’s consent, while maintaining patient confidentiality.

A team of specialists, including neurologists, cardiologists and neurosurgeons, is overseeing his treatment.

Salman Khan's family at the hospital

Family members and close friends have been visiting the hospital since the news broke. Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were spotted arriving to see their grandfather. Helen was also seen at the hospital. Among those who visited were actor Sanjay Dutt and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Salim–Javed legacy in Indian Cinema

Salim Khan’s contribution to Hindi cinema remains immense. After moving to Mumbai in the 1950s, he began as a supporting actor before shifting to writing. His partnership with Javed Akhtar formed the iconic Salim–Javed duo, responsible for landmark films such as Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don between 1971 and 1982.

Their work shaped the mainstream Hindi film hero and redefined commercial storytelling.

Further updates on Salim Khan’s health condition are expected later today.

Published At:
