Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan's health update has sparked concern across the industry after reports confirmed that the 90-year-old has been placed on ventilator support at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted early Tuesday morning after being rushed to the emergency unit by his family doctor. Soon after, his children, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, were seen arriving at the hospital.
According to a medical statement, Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU at around 8.30 am and later shifted for intensive monitoring. Reports suggest that a sudden spike in blood pressure led to internal bleeding, prompting doctors to place him on ventilator support. He is expected to undergo surgery today.
A source quoted in media reports claimed that breathing difficulties led the family to act swiftly. The hospital has indicated that a press briefing may be held later, subject to the family’s consent, while maintaining patient confidentiality.
A team of specialists, including neurologists, cardiologists and neurosurgeons, is overseeing his treatment.
Family members and close friends have been visiting the hospital since the news broke. Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were spotted arriving to see their grandfather. Helen was also seen at the hospital. Among those who visited were actor Sanjay Dutt and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.
Salim–Javed legacy in Indian Cinema
Salim Khan’s contribution to Hindi cinema remains immense. After moving to Mumbai in the 1950s, he began as a supporting actor before shifting to writing. His partnership with Javed Akhtar formed the iconic Salim–Javed duo, responsible for landmark films such as Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don between 1971 and 1982.
Further updates on Salim Khan’s health condition are expected later today.