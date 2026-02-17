Anupam Kher tribute to Robert Duvall: ‘A masterclass in understatement’

Anupam Kher's tribute to Robert Duvall goes viral.
Robert Duvall is remembered for iconic film roles.
Wife Luciana confirms peaceful passing at home.
Anupam Kher shared a deeply personal note as part of his tribute to Robert Duvall, remembering the late Hollywood icon as an actor who never relied on spectacle to leave an impact. Reflecting on Duvall’s craft, Kher described him as a performer whose quiet intensity and emotional truth set him apart from his peers.
Anupam Kher tribute to Robert Duvall moves fans
In his message, Kher wrote that Duvall commanded attention without raising his voice, bringing rare depth and honesty to every character. He said the actor’s brilliance lay in restraint rather than flamboyance, calling him “a masterclass in understatement” who quietly elevated the art of acting.
Robert Duvall’s iconic roles and enduring legacy
Kher revisited some of Duvall’s most celebrated performances, including Tom Hagen in The Godfather and Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now. He also praised the vulnerability Duvall brought to Tender Mercies, the role that earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Films such as The Apostle and the television epic Lonesome Dove further demonstrated his commitment to layered, deeply human storytelling. For Kher, Duvall was not merely performing roles but inhabiting them completely.
“Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti,” Kher concluded, underlining the global impact of the actor’s body of work.
Wife Luciana Duvall confirms peaceful passing
Duvall passed away peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, according to a statement shared by his wife, Luciana Duvall. In her message, she described him as her beloved husband and one of the greatest actors of his time. She noted that while the world knew him as an Academy Award-winning actor and storyteller, to her he was simply everything. She highlighted his devotion to his craft and his deep love for the human spirit reflected in his characters.
The news of Robert Duvall’s passing was confirmed on Sunday, marking the end of an era in Hollywood history.