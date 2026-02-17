Anupam Kher tribute to Robert Duvall: ‘A masterclass in understatement’

Wife Luciana Duvall confirms peaceful passing

Duvall passed away peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, according to a statement shared by his wife, Luciana Duvall. In her message, she described him as her beloved husband and one of the greatest actors of his time. She noted that while the world knew him as an Academy Award-winning actor and storyteller, to her he was simply everything. She highlighted his devotion to his craft and his deep love for the human spirit reflected in his characters.