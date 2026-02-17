Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall died at age 95, according to his family. Duvall was best known for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Robert Duvall death
Robert Duvall at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Matt Carr/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Robert Duvall, who appeared in movies like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, died at age 95.

  • Duvall's death was confirmed by his wife via a statement.

  • The Hollywood legend won an Oscar for Tender Mercies.

Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, best known for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, passed away on Sunday (February 15) at the age of 95.

The Oscar winner for Tender Mercies died "peacefully" at his residence in Middleburg, Virginia, according to a statement by his wife, Luciana.

Robert Duvall dies

The statement was shared on Duvall's Facebook page, which read, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort (sic)."

It further read, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all (sic)."

"Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind (sic)," Luciana concluded her note.

Related Content
Related Content
Actor Bud Cort dies - null
Bud Cort, Harold And Maude Star, Passes Away At 77

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tributes pour in for Robert Duvall

Hollywood is mourning the death of Robert Duvall. His Godfather co-star Al Pacino paid tribute to the actor, saying it was an "honour" to work with him. "He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him," he added.

Adam Sandler, who worked with Robert in Hustle (2022), mourned his demise. Sharing an old pic of the star, Sandler wrote, "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences. (sic)."

Michael Keaton, who had worked with Duvall in The Paper, shared on Instagram, "Another friend goes down. acted with and became friends. shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. he was greatness personified as an actor RIP RD (sic)."

Viola Davis, expressing grief over Robert Duvall's death, wrote on Instagram, "I had the honor of working alongside you in Widows. I was in awe. I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant… an icon… Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove… etc… Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken… May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest" and added red heart emojis.

Anand Ramanand Sagar dies at 84 - Instagram
Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Robert Duvall's career

Duvall's career spanned more than six decades. He studied theatre in New York and made his screen debut in the 1956 film Somebody Up There Likes Me. His first major film role was in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) where he played Boo Radley.

Network (1976), The Great Santini (1979), Lonesome Dove (1989), The Handmaid's Tale (1990) and The Judge (2014), are some of his major works.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: INDA-W Wrap NEP-W For 78, Set Up 79-Run Target

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

  4. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  5. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  4. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada Wins Toss, Opt To Bat First; Santner Misses Out, Mitchell Leads Kiwis