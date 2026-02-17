Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

Robert Duvall, who appeared in movies like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, died at age 95.
Duvall's death was confirmed by his wife via a statement.
The Hollywood legend won an Oscar for Tender Mercies.
Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, best known for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, passed away on Sunday (February 15) at the age of 95.
The Oscar winner for Tender Mercies died "peacefully" at his residence in Middleburg, Virginia, according to a statement by his wife, Luciana.
Robert Duvall dies
The statement was shared on Duvall's Facebook page, which read, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort (sic)."
It further read, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all (sic)."
"Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind (sic)," Luciana concluded her note.
Tributes pour in for Robert Duvall
Hollywood is mourning the death of Robert Duvall. His Godfather co-star Al Pacino paid tribute to the actor, saying it was an "honour" to work with him. "He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him," he added.
Adam Sandler, who worked with Robert in Hustle (2022), mourned his demise. Sharing an old pic of the star, Sandler wrote, "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences. (sic)."
Michael Keaton, who had worked with Duvall in The Paper, shared on Instagram, "Another friend goes down. acted with and became friends. shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. he was greatness personified as an actor RIP RD (sic)."
Viola Davis, expressing grief over Robert Duvall's death, wrote on Instagram, "I had the honor of working alongside you in Widows. I was in awe. I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant… an icon… Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove… etc… Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken… May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest" and added red heart emojis.
Robert Duvall's career
Duvall's career spanned more than six decades. He studied theatre in New York and made his screen debut in the 1956 film Somebody Up There Likes Me. His first major film role was in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) where he played Boo Radley.
Network (1976), The Great Santini (1979), Lonesome Dove (1989), The Handmaid's Tale (1990) and The Judge (2014), are some of his major works.