Bud Cort, Harold And Maude Star, Passes Away At 77

Bud Cort, star of Harold and Maude and Brewster McCloud, dies at 77. His death was confirmed by Cort’s longtime friend Dorian Hannaway.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bud Cort death
Actor Bud Cort dies
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bud Cort, star of Harold and Maude and Brewster McCloud, dies at 77.

  • His death was confirmed by Cort’s longtime friend Dorian Hannaway.

  • Hannaway said Cort died after "a long illness".

American actor Bud Cort, best known for his role as Harold Parker Chasen in Hal Ashby's cult classic Harold and Maude (1971), died on Wednesday (February 11) in Connecticut after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

Bud Cort death

As per reports, his longtime friend, writer and producer Dorian Hannaway, said Cort died after "a long illness".

James Van Der Beek dies - X
James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek And Varsity Blues Star, Passes Away At 48

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bud Cort's early life and career

Born Walter Edward Cox on March 29, 1948, in Rye, New York, Cort took acting lessons from William Hickey when he was just 14. He also attended Iona Preparatory School. After graduation, he tried to get into acting classes at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, but was rejected. He appeared in a few TV series. Later, he was discovered by director Robert Altman, who cast him as Pvt. Boone, in the 1970's, hit anti-war satire M*A*S*H. He also starred in Altman’s Brewster McCloud (1970).

Cort worked in both films and television. He appeared in 80 films and TV series, including Wes Anderson's comedy The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004).

Related Content
Related Content
Korean actor Jung Eun-woo dies - X
South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

His character, Harold, in Hal Ashby's is still one of his best works. In the film, he plays a troubled young man who falls in love with Maude, a beautiful elderly woman (played by Ruth Gordon). Audiences are still in love with his iconic character.

Cort received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for the performance.

The role was both “a blessing and a curse” for Cort. “I was typecast to the point where I didn’t make a film for five years after Harold and Maude,” he told The Times in 1996. “I only worked in theater where I was not typecast.”

“It closed a lot of doors in terms of my development as an actor, but on the other hand, it gave me the cachet to walk in a lot more doors than I would have been able to had I not made it,” he added.

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa dies - X
Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa, Known For Mary Kom, Passes Away At 68

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She Dances Alone, Electric Dreams, Heat, Dogma, Coyote Ugly and Pollock are some of his notable works.

He also lent his voice to Superman: The Animated Series, Static Shock and Justice League Unlimited. Cort also co-wrote, directed and starred in Ted and Venus (1991).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)

  2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  5. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  4. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  5. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)