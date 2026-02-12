Bud Cort, Harold And Maude Star, Passes Away At 77

Bud Cort's early life and career

Born Walter Edward Cox on March 29, 1948, in Rye, New York, Cort took acting lessons from William Hickey when he was just 14. He also attended Iona Preparatory School. After graduation, he tried to get into acting classes at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, but was rejected. He appeared in a few TV series. Later, he was discovered by director Robert Altman, who cast him as Pvt. Boone, in the 1970's, hit anti-war satire M*A*S*H. He also starred in Altman’s Brewster McCloud (1970).