Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa, Known For Mary Kom, Passes Away At 68

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known for his work in Hindi film Mary Kom, died at the age of 68 in Kathmandu.

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa
Veteran actor Sunil Thapa dies Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known for his work in Mary Kom, died in Kathmandu, Nepal.

  • He had been undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu.

  • With a career of over 40 years, Thapa appeared in more than 300 movies.

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa passed away at the age of 68 on Friday (February 6) morning, in Kathmandu, Nepal. The reason for his death is suspected to be a cardiac attack. He had been undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu, reported The Kathmandu Post. In an illustrious career of over 40 years, Thapa appeared in more than 300 movies. He was a popular name in Nepali cinema, known for his iconic 'Rate Kaila' role in Chino. He also appeared in several Bhojpuri and Bollywood films, including Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom. He was last seen in The Family Man Season 3.

Actor Sunil Thapa dies

The Kathmandu Post report states that Sunil Thapa was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. An ECG performed at 7:44 am confirmed his death. Doctors believe that he died due to cardiac arrest.

"He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death," Rajendra Bahadur Singh, chairperson at the hospital, told the portal.

Sunil Thapa's career

Before venturing into films, Thapa started his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s. He was also interested in sports and played professional football for several clubs in the city. In his early days, Thapa also worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine (Junior Statesman) and covered the Bhutan Coronation in 1974.

He was a renowned figure in the Nepali entertainment industry. It was Omung Kumar's 2014 film Mary Kom that made him popular among the Indian audience. He played Priyanka Chopra's on-screen coach in the sports biopic, for which he received a nomination at the Filmfare Awards. He made his Bollywood debut with Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) and worked in several Hindi, Tamil and Bhojpuri films. Deuki, Thuldai, Yo Maya Ko Sagar, Prem Geet 3, among others, are some of his notable Nepali films.

He also worked in the film Eklo. Thapa also appeared in Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man season 3, where he played David Khuzou.

Apart from his acting career, Thapa was also the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy.

