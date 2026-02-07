Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa, Known For Mary Kom, Passes Away At 68

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa passed away at the age of 68 on Friday (February 6) morning, in Kathmandu, Nepal. The reason for his death is suspected to be a cardiac attack. He had been undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu, reported The Kathmandu Post. In an illustrious career of over 40 years, Thapa appeared in more than 300 movies. He was a popular name in Nepali cinema, known for his iconic 'Rate Kaila' role in Chino. He also appeared in several Bhojpuri and Bollywood films, including Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom. He was last seen in The Family Man Season 3.