Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise Of Mary Kom Co-Star Sunil Thapa: 'You Kept Me Together When I Lost My Dad'

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt tribute following Sunil Thapa’s death at 68.

Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise of Co-Star Sunil Thapa
Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise of Co-Star Sunil Thapa Photo: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra has paid a deeply personal tribute following the Sunil Thapa death, remembering her Mary Kom co-star as more than just a colleague. The veteran Nepali actor, who played her boxing coach in the 2014 biopic, died at 68, prompting an outpouring of grief across the Nepal film industry and Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra’s Emotional Tribute

In an Instagram post, Priyanka addressed him as her “Coach Sir” and thanked him for standing by her when she was coping with her father’s death during the shoot of Mary Kom. She recalled his warmth, laughter, and steady presence at a time she felt broken, adding that he would never be forgotten.

Her message struck a chord with fans who remember how vocal she has been about losing her father in 2013. For many, her tribute revealed the quiet bond she shared with Sunil Thapa beyond the screen.

Manoj Bajpayee remembers Sunil Thapa

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed grief over Sunil Thapa’s death, sharing a brief but emotional note on Instagram. He remembered the time they spent together while shooting The Family Man Season 3, saying those memories would stay with him because of Thapa’s presence. His message reflected both professional respect and personal affection.

Manoj Bajpayee remembers Sunil Thapa
Manoj Bajpayee remembers Sunil Thapa Photo: Instagram
Sunil Thapa’s death and legacy

Sunil Thapa passed away in Kathmandu after his health deteriorated suddenly. Doctors suspect a cardiac arrest, though a formal report is awaited.

With a career spanning over four decades and more than 300 films, Thapa was a towering figure in Nepali cinema. He became iconic for his role as ‘Rate Kaila’ in Chino and later gained wider recognition in India through Mary Kom. He also featured in The Family Man Season 3, continuing to connect with new audiences.

His passing marks the end of a significant chapter for the Nepal film industry.

