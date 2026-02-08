Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise Of Mary Kom Co-Star Sunil Thapa: 'You Kept Me Together When I Lost My Dad'

Priyanka Chopra mourns Sunil Thapa's death at 68.
Mary Kom co-star recalls support during father’s loss.
Nepali actor leaves behind 40-year cinema legacy.
Priyanka Chopra has paid a deeply personal tribute following the Sunil Thapa death, remembering her Mary Kom co-star as more than just a colleague. The veteran Nepali actor, who played her boxing coach in the 2014 biopic, died at 68, prompting an outpouring of grief across the Nepal film industry and Indian cinema.
Priyanka Chopra’s Emotional Tribute
In an Instagram post, Priyanka addressed him as her “Coach Sir” and thanked him for standing by her when she was coping with her father’s death during the shoot of Mary Kom. She recalled his warmth, laughter, and steady presence at a time she felt broken, adding that he would never be forgotten.
Her message struck a chord with fans who remember how vocal she has been about losing her father in 2013. For many, her tribute revealed the quiet bond she shared with Sunil Thapa beyond the screen.
Manoj Bajpayee remembers Sunil Thapa
Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed grief over Sunil Thapa’s death, sharing a brief but emotional note on Instagram. He remembered the time they spent together while shooting The Family Man Season 3, saying those memories would stay with him because of Thapa’s presence. His message reflected both professional respect and personal affection.
Sunil Thapa’s death and legacy
Sunil Thapa passed away in Kathmandu after his health deteriorated suddenly. Doctors suspect a cardiac arrest, though a formal report is awaited.
With a career spanning over four decades and more than 300 films, Thapa was a towering figure in Nepali cinema. He became iconic for his role as ‘Rate Kaila’ in Chino and later gained wider recognition in India through Mary Kom. He also featured in The Family Man Season 3, continuing to connect with new audiences.
His passing marks the end of a significant chapter for the Nepal film industry.