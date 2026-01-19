Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

Oli named by CPN-UML, Gen Z backs Gagan Thapa and Balen Shah

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepali crowd at Funeral at Pasupati after nepal gen z protest
A group of people at a funeral ceremony at Pasupati after the Gen-Z protests in Nepal | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal’s major parties have projected prime ministerial candidates ahead of the March 5 elections, pitching veteran KP Sharma Oli against younger leaders.

  • Nepali Congress has named 49-year-old Gagan Thapa, while Rastriya Swotantra Party has fielded ex-Kathmandu mayor Balendra “Balen” Shah, 35.

  • The Oli–Balen contest from Jhapa-5 has become symbolic of a wider generational and political shift driven by Gen Z voters.

Election campaign is heating up in Nepal despite the winter chill in the Himalayan nation, with three political parties projecting their prime ministerial candidates for the March 5 general elections.

While Nepal's oldest party, the Nepali Congress, and the recently established Rastriya Swotantra Party have projected their respective prime ministerial candidates under the age of fifty, the largest communist party, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), has formally announced the recently ousted prime minister, K P Sharma Oli, 74, as its prime ministerial candidate.

Last week, 49-year-old Gagan Thapa was chosen to lead the Nepali Congress (NC). The party's vice president, Bishwo Prakash Sharma, declared that Thapa will run for prime minister shortly after he is elected.

"The election of a dynamic leader of Nepali Congress, Gagan Thapa, who represents the spirit of the Gen Z youths, to the post of president has completely changed the present election scenario," said senior human rights activist Charan Prasai.

However, another faction of the Nepali Congress, led by former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, has challenged the Election Commission's decision to officially recognise the faction led by Thapa as the real NC.

Related Content
Related Content

Structural engineer and rapper-turned-politician, Balendra Shah, 35, was elected Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City with an overwhelming majority of votes in 2022.

Shah, also known as Balen, is very popular among youths not only in Kathmandu but across the country, with his sweeping reform programmes and beautification of Kathmandu metropolis.

Balen, who won the mayoral election as an independent candidate, has now joined the Rastriya Swotantra Party along with his team to contest the general election.

He tendered his resignation from the post on Sunday to field nomination for the parliamentary election on January 20, the date fixed by the Election Commission for filing nomination papers.

Balen, who is half his age, will oppose CPN-UML head Oli in the parliamentary election from the Jhapa-5 constituency, which is now the talk of the town in Koshi province's eastern Nepal region.

Balen Shah, 35, might be Nepal's next Prime Minister - Instagram
Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

BY Snehal Srivastava

Except for the first Constituent Assembly election in 2008, Oli has been elected to six terms in Parliament from the Jhapa district over the previous thirty years.

Oli defeated his closest opponent from the Nepali Congress by a staggering margin of more than 28,000 votes in the most recent general election in 2022.

The Gen Z youths have blamed then-prime minister Oli and the then-home minister Ramesh Lekhak from Nepali Congress for the excessive use of force to suppress their movement in September last year, in which 77 people lost their lives.

Oli, who has already taken oath as the prime minister four times, fled on an army helicopter in his last tenure on the second day of the Gen Z protests, as hundreds of angry protesters vandalised the prime minister's quarter at Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

"For Oli, who tactfully sidelined his opponents within the party and emerged as its unchallenged leader, the parliamentary election this time will not only be a tough challenge but can also threaten his over five-decade-long political career, given the growing popularity of his rival ex-Mayor Balen," said Saraswoti Karmacharya, senior journalist at Nepal Samacharpatra.

Other contenders in the scenario include Harka Sampanga, mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, and Kulman Ghising, chairman of the Ujyalo Nepal Party, who, as head of the Nepal Electricity Authority, put a stop to 16 hours of loadshedding in Nepal.

The ethnic communities of Nepal, represented by Ghising and Sampang, have also gained popularity among Gen Z groups.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serbian Breaks Swiss' Serve

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Anisimova Storms To Next Round; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

  4. Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash?

  5. Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

  4. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  5. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  2. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  5. Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

Latest Stories

  1. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  2. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

  3. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

  4. Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

  5. Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

  6. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serbian Breaks Swiss' Serve

  8. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK