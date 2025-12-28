Nepal Polls: Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah Named PM Candidate

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah named prime ministerial face by alliance of independents and small parties.
Shah vows to end corruption, dynastic politics and deliver ‘new politics’ focused on youth and governance.
Limited national presence outside Kathmandu; major parties dismiss the move as fragmented and unviable.
Independent Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has been named the prime ministerial candidate by a coalition of independent and smaller parties for the next general elections in Nepal. The announcement was made following a series of meetings among anti-establishment groups disillusioned with the traditional big parties — Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and Maoist Centre.
Balen Shah, a 30-year-old civil engineer-turned-politician, rose to prominence in 2022 when he won the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate, defeating candidates from major parties. Known for his outspoken style, focus on urban development, anti-corruption stance and direct engagement with citizens via social media, Shah has built a strong following among youth and urban middle-class voters in the capital.
In a statement after the announcement, Shah said: “Nepal needs new politics — free from dynasties, corruption and horse-trading. I am ready to lead if the people give me the mandate. This is not about power; it is about fixing a broken system.”
The move is seen as a bold challenge to the established political order, which has been dominated by the same set of leaders for decades. Shah’s coalition includes several independent lawmakers, regional parties, and youth-led groups that have criticised the major parties for failing to deliver on economic development, good governance and job creation.
Political analysts note that while Shah enjoys significant popularity in Kathmandu Valley, his national appeal remains limited outside the capital. Building a nationwide organisation and securing seats in the 275-member House of Representatives will be a major challenge for the young mayor.
The major parties have downplayed the development. CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli called it “an interesting experiment” but said “real politics is not won on social media alone.” Nepali Congress spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat said the coalition was “a fragmented attempt” that would not be able to form a stable government.
Nepal is expected to hold general elections by mid-2026 or earlier if the current coalition government collapses. Shah’s entry has added a new dynamic to an already fractured political landscape