Nepal Polls: Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah Named PM Candidate

Independent Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah emerges as surprise prime ministerial face for upcoming elections; vows to fight corruption and deliver ‘new politics’

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Balendra Shah
Mayor Balendra Shah Photo: The New York Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah named prime ministerial face by alliance of independents and small parties.

  • Shah vows to end corruption, dynastic politics and deliver ‘new politics’ focused on youth and governance.

  • Limited national presence outside Kathmandu; major parties dismiss the move as fragmented and unviable.

Independent Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has been named the prime ministerial candidate by a coalition of independent and smaller parties for the next general elections in Nepal. The announcement was made following a series of meetings among anti-establishment groups disillusioned with the traditional big parties — Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and Maoist Centre.

Balen Shah, a 30-year-old civil engineer-turned-politician, rose to prominence in 2022 when he won the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate, defeating candidates from major parties. Known for his outspoken style, focus on urban development, anti-corruption stance and direct engagement with citizens via social media, Shah has built a strong following among youth and urban middle-class voters in the capital.

In a statement after the announcement, Shah said: “Nepal needs new politics — free from dynasties, corruption and horse-trading. I am ready to lead if the people give me the mandate. This is not about power; it is about fixing a broken system.”

Related Content
Related Content

The move is seen as a bold challenge to the established political order, which has been dominated by the same set of leaders for decades. Shah’s coalition includes several independent lawmakers, regional parties, and youth-led groups that have criticised the major parties for failing to deliver on economic development, good governance and job creation.

Political analysts note that while Shah enjoys significant popularity in Kathmandu Valley, his national appeal remains limited outside the capital. Building a nationwide organisation and securing seats in the 275-member House of Representatives will be a major challenge for the young mayor.

The major parties have downplayed the development. CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli called it “an interesting experiment” but said “real politics is not won on social media alone.” Nepali Congress spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat said the coalition was “a fragmented attempt” that would not be able to form a stable government.

Nepal is expected to hold general elections by mid-2026 or earlier if the current coalition government collapses. Shah’s entry has added a new dynamic to an already fractured political landscape

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War