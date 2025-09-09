- K.P. Sharma Oli announced his resignation, bowing to mounting pressure from weeks of violent street protests.
Nepal plunged into political uncertainty on Tuesday after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli announced his resignation, bowing to mounting pressure from weeks of violent street protests in the capital, PTI reported. The demonstrations, driven by allegations of corruption and misuse of power, have spiraled into some of the most intense unrest the country has witnessed in recent years.
Oli’s departure marks a dramatic turn in Nepal’s fragile democracy, where frustration over governance, economic slowdown, and deepening inequality has fueled public anger. Protesters clashed with security forces in Kathmandu, torching vehicles and defying curfews, demanding accountability and sweeping reforms.
The resignation now sets the stage for a turbulent political transition, with parties scrambling to form a new government amid fears of prolonged instability.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities.
MEA also condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests.
“We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives.”
MEA’s statement further said “Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured.”
Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.
Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung confirmed that the ban was withdrawn, saying services had been restored. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and announced relief payments for the families of the deceased as well as free medical treatment for the injured.
The government has also set up an inquiry panel with two weeks to investigate the causes of the unrest and recommend preventive measures. The crisis led to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who cited moral responsibility for the mishandling of the protests.