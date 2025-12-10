Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss Update, Squad And Playing XIs

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for the Eliminator between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Lumbini Lions on Wednesday, 10 December at the Tribhuvan University Ground

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator
Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and elected to bat first in the Eliminator of NPL 2025 at Tribhuvan University Ground on December 10. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
  • The winner will play Biratnagar Kings in Qualifiers 2 of NPL 2025

  • The Gorkhas and Lions finished 3rd and 4th in the points table respectively

  • Sudur Paschim Royals have already qualified for the finals

Kathmandu Gorkhas will be up against the Lumbini Lions in the Eliminator of the Nepal Premier League at Tribhuvan University Ground on Wednesday, December 10.

Kathmandu Gorkhas finished at the 3rd spot in the point table. They won 5 out of their 7 group fixtures. Lumbini Lions, on the other hand finished 4th in the table as they won 4 out of the 7 league games. The winner of this match will face the Biratnagar Kings in the Qualifiers 2 of the season.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss Update

Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss in the Eliminator and decided to bat first against the Lumbini Lions.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Playing XIs

Kathmandu Gorkhas (Playing XI): Ben Charlesworth, Aakash Tripathi, Rashid Khan, Milind Kumar, John Simpson(w), Mohammad Aadil Alam, Bhim Sharki, Sunny Patel, Karan KC(c), Santosh Yadav, Shahab Alam

Lumbini Lions (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilip Nath, JJ Smit, Dinesh Adhikari, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Live Streaming

The Eliminator between KAG and LUL will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. In Nepal, the game will telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.

