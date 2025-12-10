Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss Update, Squad And Playing XIs

The winner will play Biratnagar Kings in Qualifiers 2 of NPL 2025
The Gorkhas and Lions finished 3rd and 4th in the points table respectively
Sudur Paschim Royals have already qualified for the finals
Kathmandu Gorkhas will be up against the Lumbini Lions in the Eliminator of the Nepal Premier League at Tribhuvan University Ground on Wednesday, December 10.
Kathmandu Gorkhas finished at the 3rd spot in the point table. They won 5 out of their 7 group fixtures. Lumbini Lions, on the other hand finished 4th in the table as they won 4 out of the 7 league games. The winner of this match will face the Biratnagar Kings in the Qualifiers 2 of the season.
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss Update
Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss in the Eliminator and decided to bat first against the Lumbini Lions.
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Playing XIs
Kathmandu Gorkhas (Playing XI): Ben Charlesworth, Aakash Tripathi, Rashid Khan, Milind Kumar, John Simpson(w), Mohammad Aadil Alam, Bhim Sharki, Sunny Patel, Karan KC(c), Santosh Yadav, Shahab Alam
Lumbini Lions (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilip Nath, JJ Smit, Dinesh Adhikari, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025 Eliminator: Live Streaming
The Eliminator between KAG and LUL will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. In Nepal, the game will telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.