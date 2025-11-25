Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Kathmandu Gorkhas are facing Lumbini Lions in the match 11 of Nepal Premier League 2025
The match is streamed live on Star Sports and FanCode in India
Kathmandu Gorkhas will lock horns with the Lumbini Lions in the match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, November 25 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal.
Kathmandu Gorkhas are sitting in the 5th spot in the points with two losses and a win under their name. Ben Charlesworth has been the top scorer for them so far in the tournament, while Karan KC has topped the charts for them in the wickets column with six scalps. They faced a six-wicket defeat in their last game against Biratnagar Kings.
Lumbini Kings, on the other hand, are 6th in the points table, though they have played only 2 games so far in this season and have won and lost one game each.
Skipper Rohit Paudel has been the highest scorer for Lumbini Lions with 88 runs, while Ruben Trumpelmann has been their most successful bowler with 3 wickets under his name. The Lions are also coming from a thumping loss by 9-wickets against Karnali Yaks, which they would love to turn around in this match.
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update
Lumbini Lions won the toss in Match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 and elected to field first.
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XI
Kathmandu Gorkhas: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth(WK), Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Milind Kumar, Gerhard Erasmus, Santosh Yadav, Mohammad Aadil Alam, John Simpson, Rashid Khan, Karan KC (C), Shahab Alam
Lumbini Lions: Sundeep Jora, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Dilip Nath(w), Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari, Sumit Maharajan, Gulbadin Naib, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app
India: Star Sports and FanCode