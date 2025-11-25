Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions, Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Match 11 between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Lumbini Lions on Tuesday at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025
Lumbini Lions celebrate the wicket of Ben Charlesworth in the match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
info_icon

  • Kathmandu Gorkhas are facing Lumbini Lions in the match 11 of Nepal Premier League 2025

  • Lumbini Lions won the toss and elected to field

  • The match is streamed live on Star Sports and FanCode in India

Kathmandu Gorkhas will lock horns with the Lumbini Lions in the match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, November 25 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal.

Kathmandu Gorkhas are sitting in the 5th spot in the points with two losses and a win under their name. Ben Charlesworth has been the top scorer for them so far in the tournament, while Karan KC has topped the charts for them in the wickets column with six scalps. They faced a six-wicket defeat in their last game against Biratnagar Kings.

Lumbini Kings, on the other hand, are 6th in the points table, though they have played only 2 games so far in this season and have won and lost one game each.

Skipper Rohit Paudel has been the highest scorer for Lumbini Lions with 88 runs, while Ruben Trumpelmann has been their most successful bowler with 3 wickets under his name. The Lions are also coming from a thumping loss by 9-wickets against Karnali Yaks, which they would love to turn around in this match.

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update

Lumbini Lions won the toss in Match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 and elected to field first.

Related Content
Related Content

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XI

Kathmandu Gorkhas: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth(WK), Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Milind Kumar, Gerhard Erasmus, Santosh Yadav, Mohammad Aadil Alam, John Simpson, Rashid Khan, Karan KC (C), Shahab Alam

Lumbini Lions: Sundeep Jora, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Dilip Nath(w), Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari, Sumit Maharajan, Gulbadin Naib, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming

Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app

India: Star Sports and FanCode

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: KAG's Middle-Order Collapses Against LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry