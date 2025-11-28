Nepal Premier League 2025: John Simpson's Blazing 60 Powers KAG To Rout CHR By 53 Runs

Kathmandu Gorkhas and Chitwan Rhinos locked horns in the Match 15 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on November 28. KAG put on a clinical show and thumped CHR by 53-runs in a one-sided affair.
John Simpson was adjudicated the Man of the Match who blazed 60 off just 29 balls and played an instrumental role in taking KAG to 142. In reply, CHR were bundled cheaply at 89 by the KAG bowlers. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for KAG, who took 3 wickets and broke the back of CHR's middle-order. KAG jumped to the 3rd spot in the points table with this victory.
Kathmandu Gorkha vs Chitwan Rhinos, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs
Kathmandu Gorkhas (Playing XI): Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth, John Simpson(w), Milind Kumar, Rashid Khan, Santosh Yadav, Gerhard Erasmus, Shahab Alam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Karan KC(c), Dipesh Prasad Kandel
Chitwan Rhinos (Playing XI): Deepak Bohara, Dawid Malan, Dev Khanal, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Arjun Saud(w), Kushal Malla(c), Rijan Dhakal, Sohail Tanvir, Kamal Singh Airee, Ranjit Kumar
Kathmandu Gorkha vs Chitwan Rhinos, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update
Chitwan Rhinos won the toss and elected to field first.
Kathmandu Gorkha vs Chitwan Rhinos, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app
India: Star Sports and FanCode