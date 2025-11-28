Nepal Premier League 2025: John Simpson's Blazing 60 Powers KAG To Rout CHR By 53 Runs

John Simpson was adjudicated the Man of the Match who blazed 60 off just 29 balls and played an instrumental role in taking KAG to 142. In reply, CHR were bundled cheaply at 89 by the KAG bowlers. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for KAG, who took 3 wickets and broke the back of CHR's middle-order. KAG jumped to the 3rd spot in the points table with this victory.