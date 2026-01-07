Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Season Of Unprecedented Batting Highs And Records Galore

From most to quickest centuries in a season - Check out the major records that were made and broken in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vikas Patwal
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Round 1
Rohit Sharma at 38 years becomes the 3rd oldest player in List A history to score 150 or more runs. PTI Photo/VISHAL BHATNAGAR
  • Rohit Sharma become the 3rd oldest player to play a 150-run knock in List A

  • 108 centuries have already been score in this year's VHT season - the most in any List A tournament in history

  • Sakibul Gani becomes the quickest Indian centurion in List A cricket history

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season has seen an unprecedented haul of batting records. From the most number of centuries to the fastest to it and from the youngest to the oldest to a List A ton, we've seen it all this time around. Let's have a quick look at the flurry of milestones achieved in this season so far:

Most Centuries In List A Tournament/Series

TournamentNo. of HundredsTotal MatchesHundreds per Match (Ratio)
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-261081120.96
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-231031360.76
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25981320.74
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (Super League)931430.65
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21861030.83

Out of the five List A tournaments in the list, four have been the Vijay Hazare Trophies. One of the major reasons for such a high number of centuries is the induction of newer teams at the start of the 2018-19 season, resulting in an increase in the number of matches.

Also, 22 centuries alone were scored on the first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 24, which is the highest in the history of the tournament, surpassing the previous record of 19 centuries made on the first day of the 2020-21 and 2024-25 seasons.

Youngest List A Cricket Centurions

PlayerAgeOpponentYear
Vaibhav Suryavanshi14Y 272DArunachal Pradesh2025
Zahoor Elahi15Y 209DRailways1986
Usman Tariq16Y 91DGujranwala2000
Nasir Jamshed16Y 92DKarachi Dolphins2006
Vikalp Tiwari16Y 98DSikkim2025
Riaz Hassan19Y 9DBoost Region2018

The young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made his presence felt in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he became the youngest centurion in List A cricket history when he blasted 190 against Arunachal Pradesh.

He was just 14 years, 272 days old, when he achieved that feat, surpassing Zahoor Elahi, who was 15 years and 209 days old when he became the youngest centurion back in 1986.

Sooryavanshi was soon joined by Chhattisgarh's Vikalp Tiwari in the list of youngest centurions, when he slammed his maiden List A ton against Sikkim at the tender age of 16 years and 98 days.

Fastest List A Centuries By Indians

PlayerBalls TakenOpponentSeason
Sakibul Gani32Arunachal Pradesh2025-26
Ishan Kishan33Karnataka2025-26
Anmolpreet Singh35Arunachal Pradesh2024-25
Vaibhav Suryavanshi36Arunachal Pradesh2025-26
Yusuf Pathan40Maharashtra2009-10

Sakibul Gani scored a hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in just 32 balls to break Anmolpreet Singh's record of the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket in the same match in which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 36-ball hundred to join the list.

Interestingly, on the same day, Jharkhand's skipper Ishan Kishan also blasted a Vijay Hazare ton in 33 balls against defending champions Karnataka to become the 2nd fastest Indian centurion in List A cricket.

Fastest To 150 In Men's List A Cricket

PlayerBalls TakenOpponentYear
Vaibhav Suryavanshi59Arunachal Pradesh2025
AB de Villiers64West Indies2015
Imran Nazir65SNGPL2013
Jos Buttler65Netherlands2022
Sarfaraz Khan72Goa2025

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired the fastest 150 of List A history in the same match where he hit a 36-ball ton. He went on to score 190 runs in that match. A week later, Sarfaraz Khan also smashed a 72-ball 150 against Goa to become the 6th fastest in List A to reach the 150-run mark.

Oldest Cricketers To Score 150 In List A

PlayerScoreAgeOpponent
Viv Richards162*41Y 107DOxfordshire
Chris Gayle16239Y 159DEngland
Rohit Sharma15538Y 238DSikkim
David Hemp170*38Y 156DUganda
Tillakaratne Dilshan161*38Y 135DBangladesh

Rohit Sharma, who featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after seven years asserted his presence with a majestic 155-run knock against Sikkim for Mumbai. With this knock, he became the third oldest cricketer to score a 150 in List A cricket.

Fastest To Consecutive Hundreds

BatterCentury No.MatchesInnings
Devdutt Padikkal93130
Devdutt Padikkal103433
Devdutt Padikkal113534
Devdutt Padikkal123736
Devdutt Padikkal133837
Ruturaj Gaikwad147170
Ruturaj Gaikwad157271
Ruturaj Gaikwad167978
Ruturaj Gaikwad178784
Ruturaj Gaikwad189188
Ruturaj Gaikwad199692

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal has been in sublime form in this tournament. The southpaw has hit 4 tons in his season so far and has become the fastest to five consecutive (9, 10, 11, 12, and 13) hundreds in List A cricket. He'e eyeing Ruturaj Gaikwad of six fastest consecutive hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy (14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
