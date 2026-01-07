Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Season Of Unprecedented Batting Highs And Records Galore

Rohit Sharma become the 3rd oldest player to play a 150-run knock in List A
108 centuries have already been score in this year's VHT season - the most in any List A tournament in history
Sakibul Gani becomes the quickest Indian centurion in List A cricket history
The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season has seen an unprecedented haul of batting records. From the most number of centuries to the fastest to it and from the youngest to the oldest to a List A ton, we've seen it all this time around. Let's have a quick look at the flurry of milestones achieved in this season so far:
Most Centuries In List A Tournament/Series
|Tournament
|No. of Hundreds
|Total Matches
|Hundreds per Match (Ratio)
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
|108
|112
|0.96
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23
|103
|136
|0.76
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25
|98
|132
|0.74
|ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (Super League)
|93
|143
|0.65
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21
|86
|103
|0.83
Out of the five List A tournaments in the list, four have been the Vijay Hazare Trophies. One of the major reasons for such a high number of centuries is the induction of newer teams at the start of the 2018-19 season, resulting in an increase in the number of matches.
Also, 22 centuries alone were scored on the first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 24, which is the highest in the history of the tournament, surpassing the previous record of 19 centuries made on the first day of the 2020-21 and 2024-25 seasons.
Youngest List A Cricket Centurions
|Player
|Age
|Opponent
|Year
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|14Y 272D
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2025
|Zahoor Elahi
|15Y 209D
|Railways
|1986
|Usman Tariq
|16Y 91D
|Gujranwala
|2000
|Nasir Jamshed
|16Y 92D
|Karachi Dolphins
|2006
|Vikalp Tiwari
|16Y 98D
|Sikkim
|2025
|Riaz Hassan
|19Y 9D
|Boost Region
|2018
The young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made his presence felt in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he became the youngest centurion in List A cricket history when he blasted 190 against Arunachal Pradesh.
He was just 14 years, 272 days old, when he achieved that feat, surpassing Zahoor Elahi, who was 15 years and 209 days old when he became the youngest centurion back in 1986.
Sooryavanshi was soon joined by Chhattisgarh's Vikalp Tiwari in the list of youngest centurions, when he slammed his maiden List A ton against Sikkim at the tender age of 16 years and 98 days.
Fastest List A Centuries By Indians
|Player
|Balls Taken
|Opponent
|Season
|Sakibul Gani
|32
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2025-26
|Ishan Kishan
|33
|Karnataka
|2025-26
|Anmolpreet Singh
|35
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2024-25
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|36
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2025-26
|Yusuf Pathan
|40
|Maharashtra
|2009-10
Sakibul Gani scored a hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in just 32 balls to break Anmolpreet Singh's record of the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket in the same match in which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 36-ball hundred to join the list.
Interestingly, on the same day, Jharkhand's skipper Ishan Kishan also blasted a Vijay Hazare ton in 33 balls against defending champions Karnataka to become the 2nd fastest Indian centurion in List A cricket.
Fastest To 150 In Men's List A Cricket
|Player
|Balls Taken
|Opponent
|Year
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|59
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2025
|AB de Villiers
|64
|West Indies
|2015
|Imran Nazir
|65
|SNGPL
|2013
|Jos Buttler
|65
|Netherlands
|2022
|Sarfaraz Khan
|72
|Goa
|2025
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired the fastest 150 of List A history in the same match where he hit a 36-ball ton. He went on to score 190 runs in that match. A week later, Sarfaraz Khan also smashed a 72-ball 150 against Goa to become the 6th fastest in List A to reach the 150-run mark.
Oldest Cricketers To Score 150 In List A
|Player
|Score
|Age
|Opponent
|Viv Richards
|162*
|41Y 107D
|Oxfordshire
|Chris Gayle
|162
|39Y 159D
|England
|Rohit Sharma
|155
|38Y 238D
|Sikkim
|David Hemp
|170*
|38Y 156D
|Uganda
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|161*
|38Y 135D
|Bangladesh
Rohit Sharma, who featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after seven years asserted his presence with a majestic 155-run knock against Sikkim for Mumbai. With this knock, he became the third oldest cricketer to score a 150 in List A cricket.
Fastest To Consecutive Hundreds
|Batter
|Century No.
|Matches
|Innings
|Devdutt Padikkal
|9
|31
|30
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10
|34
|33
|Devdutt Padikkal
|11
|35
|34
|Devdutt Padikkal
|12
|37
|36
|Devdutt Padikkal
|13
|38
|37
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|14
|71
|70
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|15
|72
|71
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|16
|79
|78
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|17
|87
|84
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|18
|91
|88
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|19
|96
|92
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal has been in sublime form in this tournament. The southpaw has hit 4 tons in his season so far and has become the fastest to five consecutive (9, 10, 11, 12, and 13) hundreds in List A cricket. He'e eyeing Ruturaj Gaikwad of six fastest consecutive hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy (14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19).