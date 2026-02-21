Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

Mohammad Akram makes fastest fifty in Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament
He broke Imran Nazir's previous record of 14 balls
Akram went unsold in PSL auction earlier this month
Pakistan's Mohammad Akram creates history as he hits a 13-ball fifty to become Pakistan's fastest half-centurion shattering Imran Nazir's record, who smashed took 14 balls to reach this milestone back in 2005. Interestingly, he went unsold in the Pakistan Super League Auction that took place earlier this month.
Mohammad Akram featured for Bahawalpur against Hyderabad, where he achieved this historic feat. While chasing down a low target of 112, Akram activated god mode and made short work of the target with his 15-ball fifty. He opened the innings with Mohammad Sudais, and both the batters forged a 77-run opening stand to end up chasing the target in just 9.3 overs. The match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
While batting first, Hyderabad were off to a horrendous start as they lost their openers within four overs and were reduced to 16/4 in the powerplay. Skipper Rizwan Mehmood displayed some resolve and scored a gritty 56 off 51 balls to take his team to 111/8 in 20 overs.
Back in 2005, the swashbuckling opener Imran Nazir blazed a 14-ball fifty for Sialkot Stallions against Lahore Eagles in the 2005 ABN-AMRO Twenty-20 Cup, a former renowned domestic T20 tournament in Pakistan.
However, the 13-ball fifty is the seventh fastest across all levels in T20, while the record for the fastest still rests with Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, who reached this landmark in just 9 balls against Mongolia during the 19th Asian Games in China.