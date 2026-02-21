Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

Mohammad Akram featured for Bahawalpur against Hyderabad, where he achieved this historic feat. While chasing down a low target of 112, Akram activated god mode and made short work of the target with his 15-ball fifty. He opened the innings with Mohammad Sudais, and both the batters forged a 77-run opening stand to end up chasing the target in just 9.3 overs. The match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.