Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 6 boundaries and fours sixes during the course of his 15-ball innings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty
Mohammed Akram broke Imran Nazir's fastest domestic half-century record by smashing a 13-bll fifty. Photo: SS/Tapmad
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammad Akram makes fastest fifty in Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament

  • He broke Imran Nazir's previous record of 14 balls

  • Akram went unsold in PSL auction earlier this month

Pakistan's Mohammad Akram creates history as he hits a 13-ball fifty to become Pakistan's fastest half-centurion shattering Imran Nazir's record, who smashed took 14 balls to reach this milestone back in 2005. Interestingly, he went unsold in the Pakistan Super League Auction that took place earlier this month.

Mohammad Akram featured for Bahawalpur against Hyderabad, where he achieved this historic feat. While chasing down a low target of 112, Akram activated god mode and made short work of the target with his 15-ball fifty. He opened the innings with Mohammad Sudais, and both the batters forged a 77-run opening stand to end up chasing the target in just 9.3 overs. The match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While batting first, Hyderabad were off to a horrendous start as they lost their openers within four overs and were reduced to 16/4 in the powerplay. Skipper Rizwan Mehmood displayed some resolve and scored a gritty 56 off 51 balls to take his team to 111/8 in 20 overs.

Back in 2005, the swashbuckling opener Imran Nazir blazed a 14-ball fifty for Sialkot Stallions against Lahore Eagles in the 2005 ABN-AMRO Twenty-20 Cup, a former renowned domestic T20 tournament in Pakistan.

However, the 13-ball fifty is the seventh fastest across all levels in T20, while the record for the fastest still rests with Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, who reached this landmark in just 9 balls against Mongolia during the 19th Asian Games in China.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Highlights: Match Abandoned In Colombo

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma Or Tilak Varma?

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Snub: Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation? Assistant Coach Speaks Out

  5. 'It Would Be A Shame' - Harry Brook Reacts To Possible Sidestepping Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  4. Nagaland Ad Hoc Teachers May Pause Protest Till June 30

  5. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart